Wait, you can't sell TFs on Amazon anymore? Augh. Did Amazon change their rules regarding selling Transformers? I haven't sold anything in years, but when I went to clear out part of my collection, all of a sudden I'm getting messages saying that I need a letter from the manufacturer to sell these things? What's going on here?



Also, yes, it's been years, but I still hate you all. But then, you probably already knew that.