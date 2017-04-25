The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Old 2017-04-25, 07:36 PM   #1
Brendocon 2.0
Brend sells stuff
Okay humans, due to a change in my collection goals and a need to clear space, I am flogging some stuff.

But I'm offering it to you lot before sticking it on eBay. First wave is as follows. Probably more to add at some point. I think I've got another sale thread knocking about somewhere, if a moderator could delete it, that would be spiffy.

All boxed with all accessories and instructions. Used mostly for display, transformed 2-3 times at most. Pics available on request.

Prices based on current eBay going rates, negotiable. Postage at cost.

Badcube
- Slick (Swerve) - £40

Takara Tomy Masterpiece
- Inferno - £90
- Grapple - £90
- Red Alert (anime version) - £55
- Tracks - £40
- Smokescreen £60

- Thrust - £110
- Ramjet - £120

- Cheetor - £60
(whiskers a bit bent but should straighten out in warm water I'm told?)

Takara Tomy Unite Warriors sets - £120 each
- Menasor
- Bruticus
- Superion (instructions unbagged)
- Defensor (hinge on Hot Spot's ladder is damaged - looks like it wasn't flush when the pin was installed, so is bowed on one side and prevents "wing" from closing around base properly. Can provide pics if desired)

Takara Superlink
- SD-02 Ironhide (Energon Demolishor) - offers

Beast Wars
- Transmetal Terrorsaur; w/original bubble no backing card - offers
- BWII Mantis (Manterror redeco); with original plastic inner; instructions and file card; no outer box - offers

Merci mofos.
 
Old 2017-04-25, 10:59 PM   #2
Clay
dafuq.

I just bought Unite Warriors Defensor and Bruticus within the last three weeks. Your timing sucks.
 
Old 2017-04-26, 07:58 AM   #3
Brendocon 2.0
No you suck.

Buy mine as well, then you can have two of each and do, I dunno, two-of-each stuff.
 
Old 2017-04-26, 07:22 PM   #4
Rack 'n Ruin
Hello, Brend. I might be interested in your MP Smokescreen. Do you have any photos you could share, please?
 
Old 2017-04-26, 08:38 PM   #5
Brendocon 2.0
I can indeed. Not in a position to do it right now but should do at some point tomorrow. Any specific pics you want, or just general stuff?
 
Old 2017-04-26, 08:53 PM   #6
Rack 'n Ruin
Thanks. No rush for the pics. Just some clear pics of all round the alt mode, and of the head, if that is OK.



Also, a quick hello to Clay (does @Clay work here?) as I see he has been in the thread. Hope you are well!
 
Old 2017-04-30, 03:21 PM   #7
Clay
Quote:
Originally Posted by Rack 'n Ruin View Post
Also, a quick hello to Clay (does @Clay work here?) as I see he has been in the thread. Hope you are well!
More or less. How's your end of the world of the end of the world?
 
Old 2017-05-01, 12:13 PM   #8
Rack 'n Ruin
Quote:
Originally Posted by Clay View Post
More or less. How's your end of the world of the end of the world?
Glad to hear you are OK, Clay. I'm going to PM you to save derailing Brend's thread any more.

On that note, buy Brend's stuff people! Those Inferno and Grapple (Grapple!) prices are great!
 
Old 2017-05-02, 07:08 PM   #9
Clay
Quote:
Originally Posted by Brendocon 2.0 View Post
Takara Tomy Masterpiece

- Red Alert (anime version) - £55
Actually, I might be interested in this one. I need to find a gallery and research if it's the one I'm thinking of, and work out how much 55GBP is in Rubles.
 
Old 2017-05-03, 09:58 AM   #10
Brendocon 2.0
Quote:
Originally Posted by Clay View Post
Actually, I might be interested in this one. I need to find a gallery and research if it's the one I'm thinking of, and work out how much 55GBP is in Rubles.
It's the one that looks like the cartoon.

Postage to your ridiculous country (from my own ridiculous country) would be about £12.
 
Old 2017-05-04, 09:24 PM   #11
Skyquake87
I'm interested in Cheetor
 
Old 2017-05-05, 01:40 PM   #12
Brendocon 2.0
Alright then kids, I want to spend Sunday listing stuff on eBay (well I don'y want to, but shush) and I don't want to have to cancel listings after I've made them. So you've got until Saturday night to register any outstanding interest.

Ta.
 
Old 2017-05-08, 06:02 AM   #13
Clay
I would have liked to give you money for Red Alert, but the solenoid inside my car's starter did not. If you're after immediate funds, by all means go ahead and I can find another Alert later. If you don't mind waiting a bit*, I'll take him.

*bit=one month, possibly a fortnight
 
Old 2017-05-08, 09:46 AM   #14
Brendocon 2.0
Quote:
Originally Posted by Clay View Post
I would have liked to give you money for Red Alert, but the solenoid inside my car's starter did not. If you're after immediate funds, by all means go ahead and I can find another Alert later. If you don't mind waiting a bit*, I'll take him.

*bit=one month, possibly a fortnight
No trouble, I have written "CLAY" across his roof in lovely black marker so I don't accidentally sell him to someone else.

Also, check you out using fancy words like "fortnight".
 
