Hardhead Name: Hardhead

Titan Master: Furos

Allegiance: Autobot

Function: Ground Assault

Alternate Mode(s): Mobile artillery

Weapons/Equipment: Shatter blaster, artillery cannon

Motto: "It's either my way- or no way."



Strength: 10

Intelligence: 6

Speed: 5

Endurance: 9

Rank: 5

Courage: 10

Firepower: 8

Skill: 7

---

Teamwork: 10

Cooperation: 8



Profile: Hardhead has been an Autobot soldier for longer than most of his comrades have been alive. A veteran of the Combiner Wars and countless conflicts that preceded it, he is stubborn and set in his ways. He'll rarely listen to advice that he doesn't agree with, so his fellow Autobots have learned that it's best to talk him into coming up with an idea himself. He'll often even balk at suggestions from Furos while in vehicle mode. In social settings, he rarely speaks and is gruff and blunt when he does. On the battlefield, however, he is in his element and awash with the brutal joy of a being fulfilling its natural purpose. Because of his love for battle, violence is usually his primary solution to every problem that presents itself, and he can grow frustrated when his commanders choose to pursue stealth or diplomacy instead.



Before the disasters that forced the Autobots to downsize to Titan Masters to conserve energy, Furos was Hardhead. His mind was transferred into a smaller body capable of driving and combining with his older, larger one, but he never really stopped thinking of their combined robot mode as his "real" self. Over the years, however, Furos has grown and changed: he's more talkative and less angry than Hardhead, though just as serious and humourless. He's less stubborn, and while still loathe to take outside advice he's at least willing to consider it rather than dismissing it out of hand.



Because Hardhead and Furos are essentially the same person, they work together and get along better than any of the other Autobot Titan Master pairings. However, they have grown apart as time goes on. Hardhead, often stuck in vehicle mode idling in a hangar when not in use, has only become more stubborn and reactionary over time. Furos, meanwhile, has gotten a fresh perspective on life from his smaller body and has learned to at least try and rein in his baser instincts. Both secretly think the other has changed for the worst, but don't give voice to their thoughts because they secretly wonder if they are the one who's different. But even with that issue between them, they are a nearly seamless match as a team. They've served in a security and tactical role ever since the Autobot/Decepticon war has cooled off, but still not-so-secretly long for the sound and fury of pitched battle.



Abilities: Hardhead's mobile artillery vehicle mode is rather speedy for a tank-like machine, with a top speed of 155 mph. His thick armour is impervious to most projectile and beam weapons, and can only be pierced through a sustained bombardment. His main gun is a 120mm cannon with laser-assisted targeting that can fire a variety of explosive, incendiary or sonic shells. In robot mode, he carries a shatter blaster, an assault carbine that fires diamond-hard crystal shards that explode on impact. The crystal shards can carve through up to a foot of steel.



Furos is equipped with an equipment module that supercharges the autorepair systems of whatever robot he is connected to, allowing them to heal at a much faster rate than normal. Because of this he sometimes serves as an emergency field medic, combining with damaged Titans to get them back into service quickly. However, using this ability places great strain on both Furos's systems and those of whoever he's repairing.



Weaknesses: Hardhead is resistant to direct damage. But he suffers frequent internal damage, both from the recoil of his own main gun and the kinetic force of the fire that his armour is turning aside. Furos is far less formidable in battle on his own, but that doesn't stop him from throwing himself into harm's way armed with only a standard-issue laser pistol or even engaging enemies hand-to-hand.

