Jim Hardcore Movie Lover



Philadelphia, Pa

Ready for the Super Bowl?



Of course, if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, the post-game rioting might be a lot worse than when the Phillies won the World Series in 2008 - now that will be a huge mess to clean up.



Anyone making big plans for the Super Bowl? It has always been that unofficial holiday of beer, wings, and pizza. If anything, I swear people seem happier that day than on Christmas.

