Old Today, 04:32 PM   #1
Skyquake87
One with the Matrix
 
Skyquake87's Avatar
 
Star Wars Episode VIII : The Last Jedi
I went to see this last week and thought it was pretty good. Good, solid character arcs and some neat set pieces. I've got to be honest, I can't wait for all the old cast to be moved on. A lot of the appearances by the old characters feel a bit "for the fans" and they don't serve much purpose - with Skywalker being the only classic character to get anything useful to do. And by the way, do Aliens not age? How old is Chewbacca and that funny X-Wing pilot looks like Frank Sidebottom I remember from the originals?

I was way more engaged with the new cast. Rey remains great and I got a lot more out of Kylo Ren this time around, which was good - there's a key moment in the film near the end that I would have liked to have seen followed through to see where it went, but as with all these things, the status quo wins out. Nice reveal about Rey's parents, which I liked Bit disappointed Finn doesn't get much to do, ditto Phasma turning up for about 3 lines was ...not worth the effort. Rose was a nice addition and er, rose above the plot convenience she started off as.

General Hux! Man I love this guy, he's so pompous, and I liked Adrian Edmonson being his deputy (that made me cheer more than seeing bloody Threepio again - can't someone deactivate him?). Snoake was the world's creepiest Granddad and looked like a seedy old perv crossed with Goldmember in that silly gold robe.

The space battles and that were cool and that - I like the slightly impractical Republic bombers with their silly design flaw (hope they get that looked into for future use).

And that is my immediate thoughts!
 
