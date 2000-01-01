Skyquake87 One with the Matrix





Star Wars Episode VIII : The Last Jedi



I was way more engaged with the new cast. Rey remains great and I got a lot more out of Kylo Ren this time around, which was good - there's a key moment in the film near the end that I would have liked to have seen followed through to see where it went, but as with all these things, the status quo wins out. Nice reveal about Rey's parents, which I liked Bit disappointed Finn doesn't get much to do, ditto Phasma turning up for about 3 lines was ...not worth the effort. Rose was a nice addition and er, rose above the plot convenience she started off as.



General Hux! Man I love this guy, he's so pompous, and I liked Adrian Edmonson being his deputy (that made me cheer more than seeing bloody Threepio again - can't someone deactivate him?). Snoake was the world's creepiest Granddad and looked like a seedy old perv crossed with Goldmember in that silly gold robe.



The space battles and that were cool and that - I like the slightly impractical Republic bombers with their silly design flaw (hope they get that looked into for future use).



And that is my immediate thoughts!

