Transformers: Generations: Titans Return



Titan Masters:

Titan Masters are tiny robots that transform into heads, and are compatible with the larger toys of the toyline. They are packaged with transforming accessories that they can ride on, and can double as hand-held weapons for larger toys.



Wave 1: Loudmouth (based on G1 Siren)

Nightbeat

Terri-Bull (based on G1 Horri-Bull)

Crashbash (based on G1 Squeezeplay)

Wave 2: Brawn

Clobber (based on G1 Grimlock; accessory is a repaint from Crashbash)

Apeface

Skytread (based on G1 Flywheelsl; repainted from Terri-Bull)

Wave 3: Ptero (based on G1 Swoop)

Sawback (based on Headmasters Lione)

Fangry

Overboard (based on G1 Overkill; repainted from Crashbash)

Wave 4: Repugnus

Shuffler

Legends Class:

The Legends Class for Titans Return either feature transforming cassettes that are compatible with Leader Class Blaster and Soundwave, or feature cockpits for the smaller Titan Masters to ride on.



Wave 1: Rewind

Stripes

Wheelie

Wave 2: Rumble (retool of Rewind)

Ravage (repaint of Stripes)

Laserbeak (repaint of Combiner Wars Buzzsaw)

Wave 3: Bumblebee

Kickback

Gnaw

Wave 4: Brawn

Roadburn (repaint of Bumblebee, based on G1 Chase)

Deluxe Class:

Wave 1: Blurr with Hyperfire

Hardhead with Furos

Scourge with Fracas

Skullsmasher with Grax (based on G1 Skullcruncher)

Wave 2: Chromedome with Stylor

Highbrow with Xort (extensive retool of wave 1 Scourge)

Mindwipe with Vorath

Wolfwire with Monxo (based on G1 Weirdwolf)

Wave 3: Breakaway with Throttle (repaint of wave 2 Chromedome; based on G1 Getaway)

Twinferno with Daburu (based on G1 Doublecross)

Hot Rod with Firedrive

Triggerhappy with Blowpipe

Wave 4: Perceptor with Convex

Kup with Flintlock

Topspin with Freezeout

Quake with Chasm (repaint of wave 1 Hardhead)

Krok with Gatoraider (repaint of wave 1 Skullsmasher)

Voyager Class:

All the Voyager class toys in this line are triple-changers in addition to sharing the Titan Master gimmick.



Wave 1: Galvatron with Nucleon

Sentinel Prime with Infinitus

Wave 2: Alpha Trion with Sovereign

Astrotrain with Darkmoon (repaint of wave 1 Sentinel Prime)

Wave 3: Optimus Prime with Diac

Megatron with Doomshot

Wave 4: Broadside with Blunderbuss (extensive retool of wave 2 Alpha Trion)

Leader Class:

Wave 1: Blaster with Twin Cast

Powermaster Optimus Prime with Apex

Wave 2: Soundwave with Soudblaster (retool of wave 2 Blaster)

Wave 3: Sixshot with Revolver

Wave 4: Sky Shadow with Ominus (based on Victory's Black Shadow)

Titan Class: Fortress Maximus with Cerebros & Emissary (heavy retool of Generations Metroplex)

Assorted Multi-Packs: Brainstorm with Teslor (Deluxe Class; heavy retool of wave 1 Blurr, exclusive to Walgreens)

Titan Force Three-Pack: includes repaints of Voyager Class Sentinel Prime, Deluxe Class Brainstorm and Generations Deluxe Class Windblade (exclusive to Hasbro Toy Shop and various conventions)

Fortess Maximus Convention Edition (repaint of Fortress Maximus with a new Master Sword accessory and different sound clips, available in Hasbro Toy Shop and various conventions)

