Favorite Transformers Origins

I'll be creating threads and polls every first and third sat.

Anyway what's your favorite Transformers creation story? I don't have one that's cannon. My fav is my own version. In my version they were created by sexed organic alien race. It's the reason male and female transformers exist. There are even childern AI because some alien couples can't have kids. The transformers are AI. Not robotic organism in my headcannon.