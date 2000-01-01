PotP Optimus Prime (Orion Pax) Name: Optimus Prime (Orion Pax)

Function: Campaigning for Freedom for the Right of All Sentient Beings

Subgroup: Power of the Primes

Size Class: Leader Class (Evolution)



Orion Pax: Orion Pax was once just a humble bot on Cybertron who believed in building a better world. The legendary artifact the Matrix of Leadership chose him to lead the Autobots, and he became the greatest hero the universe has ever known: Optimus Prime.



Optimus Prime: Optimus Prime is the noble leader of the Autobots. He believes that freedom is the right of all sentient beings and fights tirelessly to defend it. He is beloved across the universe for his compassionate nature, steadfast leadership, and heroic feats in battle.



I dont believe I need to detail the entire backstory of Optimus Prime, since everyone pretty much knows who he is. Casual fans may not know he originated as Orion Pax, but honestly you dont need to know that to be a fan of Optimus. The original cartoon didnt reveal much, only allowing a small glimpse of Orions life before becoming Optimus Prime, told flashback-style in Season 2. All these details are irrelevant, as youre really asking the question Is this figure worth buying? In short, that answer is yes.



I appreciate Hasbros Evolution gimmick with their Leader Class figures in the Power of the Primes line: Evolution. This figure can begin his existence as Orion Pax, receive the Matrix of Leadership, and evolve into Optimus Prime  by combining the two figures together. You essentially get two figures in one, or rather a smaller figure with a nice set of armor. Both can combine again to give an alternate mode reminiscent of the original incarnation. Its a superb gimmick, and one that works really well with Optimus Prime (and one that I cant say works in his wavemate and successor, Rodimus Prime). At any rate, Optimus is definitely a figure worth pursuing if you have the coin



Semi-Truck Mode:



As part of the evolution gimmick, Orion Pax forms the from truck cab of the alternate mode - this is the weakest part of the set. Its not awful, mind you, its just not a solid alternate mode on its own. Viewing from the front end, it looks quite good: its boxy, has tons of details, and great paint apps. The only aesthetic issue with the front is that the Matrix is viewable through the windshield  but this can be fixed by simply removing the Matrix. The major issue, however, is the entire back half of the semi-truck. Orions arms are folded up but cobbled together on the back, and the sides of the truck are not flush due to the transformation engineering. Extra panels may have solved this, but that would have resulted in more kibble in robot mode. The back end also features Orions chest folded down on top of the rear wheels, and his head acts as the trailer hitch. Otherwise, the truck rolls really well and functions properly, if not terribly appealing from all angles.



The trailer, on the other hand, is quite solid. It doesnt win any awards for aesthetics from a few angles, but on the whole its a solid trailer that tabs together well and resembles the original toy quite well  just dont pay attention to the giant rifle tucked in the middle of it all. While not a deal-breaker, theres a lot of empty space inside the trailer where the rifle could have been stored, but this would have also added more panels, which in turn would have added more kibble in robot mode. Theres a sacrifice that needed to be made, and I think Hasbro made the wisest choice. Otherwise, the trailer has nice molded lines on the sides, complimented by well-placed stickers that arent pulling up on the sides (yet). The whole design does well to hide the multiple panels and overall looks quite nice. Sadly, the back of the trailer cannot act as a ramp like the Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Primes does, so play functionality is slightly limited.



The trailer hooks in nicely to the truck, and has a bit of range while turning, and the wheels roll superbly while on a flat surface. Upon initial viewing, there isnt much exciting about the full semi-truck mode. Its got a front truck cab and a trailer just like youd expect, and thats just about where you could leave it. However, looking at the truck from afar struck me how much it emulates the Generation 1 toy. It was a surprising revelation, and made me appreciate the alternate mode more than what I had given it credit for. Once you get close, you can see little issues, but on the whole its a win.



Orion Pax Robot Mode:



The transformation sequence to get to Orion Pax is quite straightforward and also fun. There isnt anything tricky, but I like the way that the sides of the truck flip around to store on Orions back. Yes, that means hes got a backpack, but that also means the front and sides of the robot are streamlined, leaving a cleaner robot mode in the end. The backpack also doesnt made him back heavy, which is a bonus, and the design allows you to store his Matrix back there without issue (something not possible with Hot Rod/Rodimus Prime). Orion features some very nice detailing (both molded and painted) throughout the robot mode, and the design is a great representation of the G1 cartoon model  the head and chest sculpts are particularly well done. The entire robot has great rounded design from head to toe, which folds up nicely to give a blocky and angular Optimus Prime. Orion has a fantastic range of movement in his arms and legs, which lends itself to being a very dynamic figure. One issue may be the lack of movement in the feet/ankles, but I dont think that should dissuade some good fun. Orion can dual wield Optimus separated rifle, and both pieces look pretty good. Honestly, if not for the backpack, this figure would be 100% win. As it is, its still really solid. On a side note, Orion stands just a shade taller than your standard Deluxe figure, and about a head or so shorter than a Voyager.



Optimus Prime Robot Mode:



Evolving Orion Pax and his trailer to get to a beautiful Optimus Prime is also straightforward and quite fun. Folding up Orion is a quick ordeal, but unfolding the trailer is a little more complicated. The trailer unfolds panels here and there, which mostly end up around his lower legs and forearms. Luckily, theyre folded up so well that they dont appear as glaring kibble  its not the cleanest thing in the world, but it works very well. Once you have Orion folded and the trailer unfolded, you can easily slide Orion into the armors chest cavity. A simple spring-loaded button holds Orion in place snugly, and depressing a tab on Optimus butt allows you to remove the figure with ease. The gimmick works surprisingly well, and I find going back and forth a breeze. I play with Orion more than I thought I would, simply because its so easy to do. Huge win with this gimmick!



Optimus Primes robot mode is a glorious thing. From pictures I have seen, the mode is comparable to the Masterpiece version (though obviously not as nice). The front on view is fantastic, though it does have some weak areas due to the gimmick: right around the chest there are some gaps because of where Orion locks in, and you can see panels folded on the backs of his lower legs and forearms. True to consistency, Optimus has a bit of a backpack too, with Orions legs folded up there. Its not a big deal though, and theyre tucked in well enough to not create problems. Optimus isnt back heavy per se, but his ankles allow him to slip backward from time to time  mostly because hes a touch top heavy due to the smooshed Orion in his chest.



Aesthetically, all of the classic design elements can be found on Optimus, and theyre molded well. Hes even got some faux smokestacks on his shoulders! The colors are spot on, and the paint (when present) is well applied. The same cant be said of the stickers on mine. The Autobot symbols on the shoulders are slightly off center, which is a shame. Hes got some other small stickers here and there that are in good shape though, and even some really tiny ones on his toes that just add to the nice detail. The head mold is great with fantastic blue eyes, and the rifle he comes with looks great as homage to the cartoon version. If you cant tell already, I really like the look of this figure!



Optimus, like Orion, has a fantastic range of articulation. You can put him in almost any pose without issue, bolstered by the superb range of movement in his ankles/feet. Absolutely nothing hinders his movement if you put in the time to get him there. If I had to nitpick, his neck doesnt have the range I would like (up/down), and his wrists do not contain swivels, the latter of which could have easily been put in. Adding to the fun is the Matrix playability. Opening his chest is a breeze, and I find myself putting the Matrix in and out a bunch simply because its easy and fun to do. Oddly, you have to put the Matrix in upside down, as the orange tab on the one side bumps into plastic in the cavity. The center of the Matrix can also be removed and replaced with a Prime Master (or even a Titan Master, if you like) for added play value. Honestly, theres so much fun stuff to do with Optimus I cant put him down. Hes got some really great modes and a lot of fun. Big win on this one!



Marks out of ten for the following:



Transformation Design: I like the Evolution gimmick with Optimus. Getting back and forth is fun, and panels arent even a chore with him. Its enjoyable enough that I keep transforming him. 8/10.



Durability: Optimus is solid all around. The stickers will peel, but the construction is good. 8/10.



Fun: The truck mode, while not perfect, is still fun to roll around. Both robot modes are great, and the gimmick is simply entertaining and easy to do. Engineering the Matrix in is an added bonus. 10/10.



Aesthetics: Hes got some issues here and there, but in the end I think the design team made the right compromises. Both robot modes look fantastic  not Masterpiece quality, but pretty darn good. 9/10.



Articulation: Both robots have a stunning amount of range with no hindrance. Wrist twists would have been nice. 9/10.



Value/Price: For $45 USD, I would still recommend this guy. The gimmick works smoothly, the modes are good to great, and theres a bunch of things to do with him. You get a lot in this package, which I cant say for all the Leader Class figures. 9/10.



Overall: Optimus is not perfect, but this figure makes me remember why l love Transformers. The gimmick is well done, the modes are good/great, and Optimus looks like Optimus should. Throw in a well done Orion Pax and a Matrix of Leadership and I am sold. In my opinion, you should seriously consider getting yourself one. 9/10.



3DS Friend Code: 0387-9979-6466

Nintendo Network ID: rondo52