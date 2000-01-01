The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Old Today, 11:15 PM   #1
Warcry
Likes Beast Wars toys. A lot.
 
Warcry's Avatar
 
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Titans Return character claims
If you're interested in giving this a go, this is where you need to post the characters you want to play.

A few basic rules:
  • You can claim up to three characters.
  • Since this a Titans Return RPG, we'd prefer it if you chose some Titans Returns characters (or characters in other lines whose figures were based on TR molds, like Combiner Wars Buzzsaw or Legends Ginrai). You can find a list of all the figures released in the toyline here.
  • If you want to play a character that isn't in the Titans Return line, that's okay, but they need to be reinvented in a way that suits the gimmick of the line. If you're doing this, be sure to get the okay from staff for the character you want before you play them.
  • Make a post for your character in the Character Profiles subforum when you've got the chance.

A few folks have expressed character preferences to me as I've talked to them. I'll toss those names into the "claimed" pile for now (marked with a *), but those folks still need to pop in here and confirm them! If they don't, the characters will be freed up again.


Autobots
Chromedome & Stylor (Heinrad)*
Glyph (Clogs)*
Hardhead & Furos (Warcry)
Nightbeat (Heinrad)*
Optimus Prime & Diac (Blackjack)*
Perceptor & Convex (Blackjack)*
Super Ginrai & Pyro (Heinrad)*
Ultra Magnus (details pending) (zigzagger)*

Decepticons
Deathsaurus (?) (tahukanuva)*
Mindwipe & Vorath (Warcry)
Sixshot & Revolver (Blackjack)*



You'll notice a couple things:

1) We're pretty short of Decepticons, so if you'd like to load up on Team Evil, by all means do so.

2) No Decepticon leader! No one on the staff side of things was really feeling it this time around. One of us will if we have to, but if anyone else is interested in giving it a try let us know! We'd prefer to have a character who's actually in the line leading them, if we can, but it's not an absolute must. The toyline gives us several possibilities, though: Megatron and Galvatron, Sky Shadow, Soundwave, the obviously-upcoming-but-not-announced Overlord and even Scourge if we really wanted to. If you're interested in spinning one of those guys into 'Con leader, let us know! Whichever character winds up in command is going to impact the flavour of the game quite a bit, so we'd love to get as many ideas as possible. If we get multiple ideas that we like, we'll flip a coin or something to see who gets to be in charge.
 
Warcry
Likes Beast Wars toys. A lot.
 
Warcry's Avatar
 
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Default
Making it official...

1) Hardhead & Furos
2) Mindwipe & Vorath

No #3 just yet. Too many characters I'd be interested in playing for me to choose, so I'll let you guys whittle down the available list first.
 
