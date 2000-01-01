The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Today, 08:56 PM   #1
Ryan F
Default Transformers G1 Unofficial Archive, by Ocular Max
Dunno if any of you guys have already heard about this, but a bunch of TF fans under the collective name of Ocular Max are doing a kickstarter campaign for a cool-looking set of books:

Basically it's a photographic archive of all the G1 toys (including variants, European and Japanese exclusives) in a couple of hefty volumes. The photography looks excellent.

After a strong early start, the number of new pledgers has begun to tail off, so extra support would be much appreciated.

International shipping is way-pricey, but then again these books will be super-heavy hardbacks, so not really surprising. On the plus side, books are exempt from import duty so at least there'll be no ransom note from Parcel Force asking for additional cash.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects...ref=user_menu#
 
Transform And Roll-Out
The Unofficial And Unauthorised Guide To The Transformers (1984-92)
Coming 2017 from Telos Publishing
