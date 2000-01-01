Transformers G1 Unofficial Archive, by Ocular Max



Basically it's a photographic archive of all the G1 toys (including variants, European and Japanese exclusives) in a couple of hefty volumes. The photography looks excellent.



After a strong early start, the number of new pledgers has begun to tail off, so extra support would be much appreciated.



International shipping is way-pricey, but then again these books will be super-heavy hardbacks, so not really surprising. On the plus side, books are exempt from import duty so at least there'll be no ransom note from Parcel Force asking for additional cash.



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects...ref=user_menu#

