A new animated TF movie? An article flashed up on my Facebook feed saying after the five live action films there's a good chance of another animated movie. This would be awesome, as much as I like Gary Chalk I hope they get Peter Cullen to do the lines, I'm quite worried he's going to pop it, and then there'll be a slew of 'Death of Optimus Prime' threads across multiple fan message boards.



But yeah, I would dig another animated movie.

