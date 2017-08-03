The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum
Old Today, 10:21 PM   #1
Auntie Slag
Satisfaction guaranteed !
 
Auntie Slag's Avatar
 
Cambridge, UK
Question A new animated TF movie?
An article flashed up on my Facebook feed saying after the five live action films there's a good chance of another animated movie. This would be awesome, as much as I like Gary Chalk I hope they get Peter Cullen to do the lines, I'm quite worried he's going to pop it, and then there'll be a slew of 'Death of Optimus Prime' threads across multiple fan message boards.

But yeah, I would dig another animated movie.
 
Auntie Slag is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:43 PM   #2
Clay
"I've done better and got over it."
 
Clay's Avatar
 
Murray, KY
Default
This is the thing, I think.

There's also a blurb that the chinese backers are getting cold feet about Paramount productions.

Maybe the big-tent transformers stuff will start to go in another direction?
 
Clay is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (0 members and 3 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 10:49 PM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 