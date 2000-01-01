markblake Protoform



Buying phosphoric acid

I am one the oldest consumer of phosphoric acid 85% technical grade in Brand Video I have been purchasing phosphoric acid 85% technical grade from one of the Indian trader . Now i am planing to buy phosphoric acid 85% technical grade directly from china . This is going to be my first experience and i am worried about the deal . Please suggest me , How to hunt respected and honest organisation , How to negotiate the price to lower and other duty for importing the products , How to believe if any company asking for advance payment .