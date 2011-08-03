The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Old Today, 08:31 PM   #1
DDog
Default With Hasbro now owning Power Rangers. Could a Transformers crossover be possible?.
As some of you may know, Hasbro in 2018 acquired a few of Saban's properties, including Power Rangers. So if that's the case, could a Transformers crossover be possible? At least... In the Untied States. As some of you may know, Power Rangers is just a Japanese TV show spliced with American footage, and I doubt Hasbro has the rights to that, so a crossover TV special is of the question. Then a toyline is unlikely as well, due to Bandai owning the toy rights. So maybe a comic book? Who knows.
 
