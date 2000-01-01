inflatable dalek Duke of Kidderminster



During TFNation, Podcast Maximus co-host Marian was selling some greeting cards of her amazing toy photography for IDAS ( https://www.idas.org.uk/ , a Yorkshire domestic abuse charity.As it was a good cause, I decided to take one of the sets and have them signed by the following guests: Stan Bush, Nick Roche, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and James Roberts.You can see pics in this Twitter thread here:And you can now own these and raise some money for charity! It's a blind auction, starting at £10. Simply send me a private message (or email to crazewebb@yahoo.co.uk ) saying how much you'd be prepared to pay by 31st August. Whoever offers the most, wins the set! With all money going to the charity via Marian.I'll cover the postage and will send worldwide.Only terms are that the winner pay by the 7th September and payment be by PayPal.If you weren't at the convention, this is a great way to get some lovely signed stuff. And who knows if Stan Bush will ever do anUK event again?If you were at the con, these are still lovely things to have.Good luck everyone!

