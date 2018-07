TFC Ares Fix Advice

Predaking is my favorite combiner. After looking through all the third party sets and the upcoming hasbro release for POTP, Ares is the nicest looking version out of the bunch. I keep seeing review mention an issue with his stability in combined mode though. Does anyone on here have any experience with the Ares set or know of a fix for tightening the joints or something? Cuz he's one sexy beast of a bot.



