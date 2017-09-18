Denyer Shooty Dog Thing



https://www.bleedingcool.com/2017/09...ancial-report/ Seems like with a sales slump and Chris Ryall getting out IDW is on its last legs?



TRANSFORMERS: UNICRON Event is a 'Grand Finale' to 12 Years at IDW

https://twitter.com/Newsarama/status/977653366766620672



alientraveller: They haven't [lost the licence], they basically explained at WonderCon they wanted to preserve this post-war universe in amber and move on.



It's hard to imagine that having already jammed everything into a continuity (the previous AHM reset, Earth/Cybertron arcs that seemed from the outside to be one long dull blur, that Bumblebee miniseries, multiple crossovers with other properties) that having another crack at it would work better.



Personally I'd still like to see the continuity hinted at in Infiltration and a hard science fiction war type setup, but it's hard to imagine another reboot making a go of that.



Am assuming that Nick's closer to the truth with "Can the market sustain the amount of Patreons about to be set up by former Transformers creators?" --



What would anyone else still here like to read / see?

