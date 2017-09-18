The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Question IDW / Unicron event / reboot / the TF licence
Probably goes better in its own thread, yeah?

Originally Posted by Denyer View Post
Seems like with a sales slump and Chris Ryall getting out IDW is on its last legs?

https://www.bleedingcool.com/2017/09...ancial-report/
I haven't been following closely enough to pick up on news prior to this, since MTMTE/LL became the only title holding my interest (and with everything else going on, that hasn't exactly been forefront of the mind for the last year or so).

TRANSFORMERS: UNICRON Event is a 'Grand Finale' to 12 Years at IDW
https://twitter.com/Newsarama/status/977653366766620672

alientraveller: They haven't [lost the licence], they basically explained at WonderCon they wanted to preserve this post-war universe in amber and move on.

It's hard to imagine that having already jammed everything into a continuity (the previous AHM reset, Earth/Cybertron arcs that seemed from the outside to be one long dull blur, that Bumblebee miniseries, multiple crossovers with other properties) that having another crack at it would work better.

Personally I'd still like to see the continuity hinted at in Infiltration and a hard science fiction war type setup, but it's hard to imagine another reboot making a go of that.

Am assuming that Nick's closer to the truth with "Can the market sustain the amount of Patreons about to be set up by former Transformers creators?" -- https://twitter.com/NickRoche/status/977700564648775680

What would anyone else still here like to read / see?
 
