The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum
Old Today, 01:43 AM   #1
Sades
Ms. Snarkypants
 
Sades's Avatar
 
In a hut by a river on top of a big ol hill.
Smile Happy Holidays guys!
Hope you're all having a good one (Sorry about your grandfather, Tetsuro )

Santa brought me stuff- dino dig kits, the board game Carcassonne, which is awesome because I love that game (related: we picked up Cards Against Humanity, which is ****ing hilarious the first time around, and Pie Face so we'd have something to play with the small one. She beat me twice. ).

I also got tons of cool Game of Thrones goodness- banner, mini Hound helmet replica, Summer plush, mini three-eyed crow statue, 3D map of Essos puzzle, and "A Feast Of Ice And Fire: The Official Companion Cookbook". I made Lemon Cakes for Christmas dinner. They were a bit on the sweet side for me, but Hound liked them.

Hope you all have a Happy New Year.
 
bookbookbookbookbookbook bookbookbookbookbookbook bookbookbookbookbookbook bookbookblaghbookbookbook bookbookbookbookbookbook bookbookbookbookbookbook bookbookbookbookbookbook bookbookbookbookbookbook bookbookbookbookbookbook
Sades is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (0 members and 2 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 03:37 AM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2016, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 