Broadcast and Twincast Name: Broadcast

Titan Master: Twincast

Allegiance: Autobot

Function: Deep cover operative

Alternate Mode(s): Earth style retro boombox.

Weapons/Equipment: Ion Rifle.

Motto: "Revenge is my favorite reward."



Strength: 9

Intelligence: 9

Speed: 8

Endurance: 7

Rank: 7

Courage: 10

Firepower: 9

Skill: 10

---

Teamwork: 2

Cooperation: 2



Profile: Before the end of the Combiner Wars Broadcast used to be known Blaster, a lovable and friendly Autobot whose broadcasts in those days were known to help boost the morale of even the most dishearten soul. Blaster made it through many missions but on the last mission something went wrong, horrible wrong. Blaster's personal nemesis Soundwave had a trap that nearly killed Blaster and his loyal cassette warriors. Following a painful rehab Blaster's attitude became dark and vengeful. He was filled with a unspeakable rage and vowed that he would kill Soundwave and anybody who got in his way. This became apparent when Soundwave became a Cybertronian media celebrity. When he learned that Soundwave had bonded with the Titanmaster Soundblaster, this only fueled Blaster's rage even more. Concerned that Blaster would do something drastic Optimus Prime, reluctantly ordered that Blaster be allowed to go through the Titanmaster bonding process hoping that a Titanmaster partner would calm Blaster down, sadly it didn't work as planned.



Twincast was the Autobot who trained Blaster in communications back before the war, Twincast had an intense hatred of the Decepticons and wanted to destroy them from within. But his status prevented him from doing so and when he saw Blaster wanting to kill Soundwave he used his friendship with Blaster and convinced him that the only to kill Soundwave and Soundblaster was to go deep undercover as a Decepticon spy and once they got close to their targets they would eliminate them but this would also mean a complete and total rewriting of their core consciences and create a "new" Decepticon cover and thus Broadcast was born.



Once bonded they found an unidentified sympathetic Autobot that agreed to rewrite and act as their handler and know the recall code that would reactivate them as Blaster.



Abilities: Broadcast is armed with powerful Ion Rifle that can cause any Transformer to short out. Broadcast also is one of the deadliest hand-to-hand and melee fighters on Cybertron. He can also generate powerful sound fields that can render any Transformer to pass out from sheer pain.





Weaknesses: Broadcast's status as a deep cover operative makes him a dangerous Decepticon but with only a handful of top Autobots aware of this Broadcast is not to be fired upon by Autobots even though Broadcast has no such problems. Broadcast still has an intense hatred of Soundwave even though he currently has no idea as too why he hates him.

