Getting MP-36 in Australia Hey everyone, I've created this account for this express purpose and was hoping you'd guys would be able to help.



I've recently started getting my hands on some MP figures from BBTS (Soundwave with all cassetticons and Bumblebee, with Hot Rodimus and Grimlock on the way)



But in April/May/June when MP-10 gets another rerun from what i've read. I was hoping to get an MP-36 to go along with it. But being in Australia the laws are a bit strict on importing "replica weapons" in QLD (my home state) the blaze cap in the barrel and silencer should be enough but I wanted to know if anyone's bought MP-36 off BBTS and had any issues in Aus

