This is an odd set. Five molds from the Age of Extinction line, painted in near Generation 1 colors, and featuring retooled Classics-style heads, today we have the Platinum Edition Dinobots Gift Set. I get the feeling that the Platinum Edition subset of Transformers is really becoming the catch-all for random releases that dont really fit into any given line. These figures were previously released under the Age of Extinction banner at mass retail with horrid color palettes; the toys themselves were not that good. Assembling a full set of Dinobots was a novel idea, but the colors really negated that idea. If you were in the market for a rainbow set of Dinobots, you had your chance. Hasbro made an attempt at a 'full' set (with AoE heads) in 2014 with an HTS exclusive G1-colored set of four of the Dinobots; the set was a rather limited release for SDCC 2014. Another attempy was made with a color toned-down Dinobots Unleashed set was also released again, featuring AoE heads, but in the Platium Edition line. Whew. And there's probably a couple re-issues that I'm missing!



If you havent been bludgeoned by these Dinobot molds yet, look no further! The newest iteration of these figures is done in grey/red/black/chrome/gold with all-new heads. In my opinion, the heads and colors save the set a little, but they toys essentially remain their same ol below average selves. At least now you can have a full set of the five original Dinobots, in the closest iteration of a Generation 1/Classics style Hasbro release to date.



Name: Swoop (Strafe)

Function: Dinobot

Subgroup: Platinum Edition

Size Class: Deluxe



Pteranodon Mode:



Swoop's alternate mode is a two-headed (and two-tailed) Pteranodon. Why the AoE design team decided to go two-headed is beyond me, but I suppose when you have robots that transform into dinosaurs, everything is a little far-fetched. It's not necessarily a problem, but quite nonsensical; it looks like a set of Siamese twins. Goofy looks aside, the alternate mode is quite fun. The mode doesn't do a whole lot, but the wings are nice and large and they feature some small clawed hands. The wings have a joint at the 'hands' which allows you to spread or contract them. There are also some ports on the underside of the wings for clipping on a couple transparent plastic weapons (swords?) that came with Swoop. Sadly, there isn't a very good spot for pegging in the crossbow he came with. The heads can swivel around for a few different looks, and the jaws open and close. The heads and body are sleek and compact, but the legs (which can be folded back for flying or pivoted down for standing) are quite chunky and look out of place. The arms are also out of place, as they simply peg into the bottoms of the wings.



As for coloration, Swoop's wings take up a vast majority of the space, and they're done all in chrome. His chest and neck areas are done in dark red and black. The heads are a mix of red and transparent colorless plastics, with yellow painted eyes. The legs are done mostly in grey with a little black and some of that transparent plastic. The tails are black and made with a rubbery plastic. I think there's enough color variation on Swoop to keep things interesting, but not so much that it feels like a color mash-up.



Name: Slag (Slug)

Function: Dinobot

Subgroup: Platinum Edition

Size Class: Deluxe



Triceratops Mode:



Name: Snarl

Function: Dinobot

Subgroup: Platinum Edition

Size Class: Deluxe



Stegosaurus Mode:



Name: Sludge (Slog)

Function: Dinobot

Subgroup: Platinum Edition

Size Class: Voyager



Apatosaurus Mode:



Name: Grimlock

Function: Dinobot Leader

Subgroup: Platinum Edition

Size Class: Voyager



Tyrannosaurus Mode:



Marks out of ten for the following:



Transformation Design: 4. Nothing on any of these figures will leave an impression on you. The big issue is that several parts are chromed, and those parts have little clearance to move around. The transformations on all five Dinobots arent that fun, or inventive.



Durability: 6. Several parts feel thin and ready to break. Coupling that with tabs that are a bit too tight will lead to issues down the road. Chromed pieces look nice, but flaking is surely going to happen. Anytime transparent plastics are used, they dont seem quite as robust as normal plastics. Nothing on any of my figures has broken, but I feel like its only a matter of time



Fun: 8. You can have a full set of Classics-colored Dinobots with G1 styled heads. And theyre Dinobots! While they dont do a whole lot, and their weapons are rather unimpressive, I still think you can have a good time with them.



Aesthetics: 7. The driving force with this set is the coloration and heads. They dont 100% blend into a Classics collection, but at least they turn into Dinosaurs, so the aesthetic difference isnt as jarring. The heads are done well enough that they have a Classics feel while having just enough flair to match the bodies.



Articulation: 5. All the Dinobots have joints, but a lot are simply swivel joints. Theres also a lot of hindrances on each figure, which really kills this score.



Value/Price: 6. I was able to find the set for ~$50 USD at a discount store, which I think is quite fair. The original MSRP on the tag showed ~$150 USD which I think is an atrocity. Im fine with ~$10 USD per figure, but anything higher is an affront to my intelligence.



Overall: 5. For the scarcity and lack of things these figures do, its a hard sell. For a full set that will look pretty on a shelf, I think this set is a win. The scores on this set are relatively low, but that doesnt mean I hate it. I like them all rather well, but I cant justify anyone hunting this set down.



