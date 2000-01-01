Need help with HFTD Leader Starscream reassembly Working on restoring a headless Hunt for the Decepticons Leader-class Starscream. But lack of information is holding me up.

hxxps ://images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com/intermediary/f/c32b4c02-5aaf-4b9d-86d0-856d6c09651d/dcs6nuw-b139a3ab-8378-4b18-889c-8b6eaf3accc1.jpg/v1/fill/w_800,h_450,q_70,strp/hftd_starscream_assembly_holdup_by_zeldatheswordsman_dcs6nuw-fullview.jpg

There's three LEDs and a little button sticking out from him and I'm not sure of the correct way they go into the cockpit section (and if any of them are meant to be in the head). I could use reference photos of how they're supposed to go back in, and ideally of the dismantled head.

