MARVEL The Transformers UK Revised Chronological Reading Order (Needs feedback)



The goods.

(Sorry if this is in the wrong forum. Again, new.)

Hi. New here, somebody pointed me to this site from TFW2005 as a good place to find individuals knowledgeable on old Transformers comics. Long story short, I've been reading US G1 since I was little, but I've only recently gotten into the vastly superior fiction from across the pond in anticipation of Classics UK Vol. 6's release. I'm just about to hit Time Wars as of this posting, but everything aside from Mind Games and The Two Megatrons seems to be in order. Tell me what you think!(Sorry if this is in the wrong forum. Again, new.) "JUST DO IT" -Spike Witwicky, The Transformers (1984) Issue #51 Last edited by Agamus; Today at 09:11 AM . Reason: Title fix