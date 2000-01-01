Soundwave and Soundblaster Name: Soundwave

Titan Master: Soundblaster

Allegiance: Decepticon

Function: Decepticon Pundit/Propagandist

Alternate Mode(s): Earth style retro boombox.

Weapons/Equipment: Plasma Cannon, and Shoulder-Mounted armor piecing frag dart cannon

Motto: "Weapons don't win wars, words win wars."



Strength: 7

Intelligence: 9

Speed: 7

Endurance: 6

Rank: 9

Courage: 8

Firepower: 7

Skill: 10

---

Teamwork: 2

Cooperation: 2



Profile: After the Combiner Wars Soundwave was cut loose from the Decepticon high-command with his cassette warriors either critically wounded and/or getting upgraded with Titanmaster technology. With several Cybertron news agencies starting up Soundwave decided to try his hand at being a voice for the Decepticons, unfortunately for Soundwave his cold mono-tone voice and lack of charisma made it hard for him to complete in a rapidly growing business, with many Decepticons and Autobots commenting that he was "a uncharismatic bore". While he did gather a small but loyal dedicated audience if it wasn't for his Black Files Drive (aka BFD more on that later) that he used to blackmail his boss, his show would have been cancelled. When he learned about the Titanmaster bonding process he began looking for a partner and he found the perfect partner in his old protege' Soundblaster who been rebuilt as a Titanmaster.



If Soundwave was cold mono-tone and uncharismatic bore, Soundblaster was an extremely passionate, charismatic, and ambitious he wanted to be leader of the Decepticons, but his extreme rhetoric and lack of connections in the Decepticon High Command made him unpopular with several high-ranking Decepticons. He would have been in executed during the war if not for his incredible decipher abilities.



After they were bonded Soundwave and Soundblaster it was hard to tell where one ended and the other begin. Soundwave is more confident, charismatic and lost his mono-tone cold voice and speaks with a strong confident voice. His show and appearances on other shows have made him now made him a force to be reckoned with. Thanks to Soundwave's telepathic abilities, BFD, and Soundblaster's decipher abilities they have gather more information on the Decepticons and Autobot leaders and use that information against his enemies on his show.





Abilities: In combat Soundwave uses a plasma rifle that can short out most Transformers only those without heavy armor plating. His shoulder mounted cannon fires frag darts that if they penetrate the armor of a Transformer they can explode into thousands of tiny shards causing extreme pain to the victim. Soundwave is also an above average hand-to-hand fighter and average melee weapon fighter. Soundwave also has a telepathic ability that allows him to secretly scan unbounded Titanmasters (for example he can scan Megatron when he's not bonded to Doomshot and vice versa but when the two are bonded he can't) and non Titanmaster Transformers' minds which he can then download the data and knowledge into what he calls his Black File Drive (or BFD for short) which he uses for blackmail, and stories on his show. The BFD is made of a rare super dense Cybertronian Titanium alloy that has so many security measures placed in it that it's next to impossible to crack so that only Soundwave and Soundblaster can access it. Thanks to Soundblaster's decipher technology he can hack into almost any computer on Cybertron.





Weaknesses: Soundwave has adopted some of Soundblaster's extreme stances and now wants to be leader of the Decepticons this of course has strained his relationship with Megatron and others in Decepticon High Command.

