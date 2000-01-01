Quote:
Originally Posted by Blackjack
This sentence makes me want to laugh at Soundwave and give him a reassuring hug both at the same time.
Also that's a very awesome take on Soundwave's mind-reading abilities that keeps it around without making it broken, using a limitation that works perfectly with the setting. Awesome job!
Yeah Soundwave's mind-reading abilities was something that I MIGHT want to use but I knew it could be easily abused and I didn't want him to be like Professor Xavier where he could read everybody and anyone. Given him a limitation made sense. Plus I also figured that he already plenty of dirt on the Decepticons High Command and The Autobot High Command from the War, which is why I created the Black Files Drive (or BFD).
And FTR the Black File Drive is that block of plastic that comes with the toys of Titans Return
Soundwave and Blaster, it's basically where Soundblaster and Twincast sit in when Soundwave and Blaster are in base modes as toys. It fits nicely in their chest in robot mode.