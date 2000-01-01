[REPAINT] Titans Return Getaway (WIP) Being disappointed in the lack of paint on my TR Getaway, I've decided to spruce him up a bit with new details. I've never painted a TF before, so this will be a first (I'm not counting just painting some rims). I've painted miniatures before, but nothing to this degree. I grabbed some Testors metallics and flats and got to it this past weekend.



I just hope the metallic blue I've chosen for the arms works out. The red I picked for some detailing seems to match the transparent window color more than the red paint on the figure. I've got a lot more to do, but the face is done. More to come!

Attached Thumbnails