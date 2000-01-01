The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum

Go Back   TFARCHIVE > TRANSFORMERS > Transformers Toys & Merch
Reload this Page [REPAINT] Titans Return Getaway (WIP)
Register FAQ Forum Rules Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:58 PM   #1
ganon578
GO BLUE!
 
ganon578's Avatar
 
NoCo
Default [REPAINT] Titans Return Getaway (WIP)
Being disappointed in the lack of paint on my TR Getaway, I've decided to spruce him up a bit with new details. I've never painted a TF before, so this will be a first (I'm not counting just painting some rims). I've painted miniatures before, but nothing to this degree. I grabbed some Testors metallics and flats and got to it this past weekend.

I just hope the metallic blue I've chosen for the arms works out. The red I picked for some detailing seems to match the transparent window color more than the red paint on the figure. I've got a lot more to do, but the face is done. More to come!
 
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_4657.jpg Views: 2 Size: 419.5 KB ID: 11880  
ganon578 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (0 members and 4 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 11:57 PM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2018, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 