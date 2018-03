Lost Light 15. Oh that Scorponok, always with a wacky plan.



I very much enjoyed that, all sorts of stuff paying off and coming together very nicely, whilst still focusing on the characters.



Loved the potentially bleak ending as well. Not sure it won't be resolved before the end, but if this is the last we see of the Scavengers, I'd be down with the ambiguity.



TRANSFORMATION: AY

