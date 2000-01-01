davidcave Protoform



HOW THE PRIME LEGACY MAY HAVE HAMPERED OPTIMUS PRIME



Recent incarnations of Optimus (Movies, Prime, IDW) have characterized him as the last of the Primes, an elite Transformer leader faction. The closest comparison is with Aragorn from LOTR, who was also the last in a bloodline of kings.



In theory, it sounds great. But in practice, I think it hasnt worked out effectively.



Firstly, the element of lineage works best in passing between different generations (Iron Fist, Green Lantern, the Joestar family). But Optimus is too special to go that route: when Optimus passed the Matrix of Leadership to Rodimus in the G1 continuity, it was only a matter of time before he took it back. In-universe Optimus is a special hero whose shadow no one could really compare, and out-universe most of us would rather keep Optimus as the Autobot leader.



Also in general fiction, a regal hero  Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Black Panther, Thor (maybe Vegeta?) - has had to risk/undergo sacrificing their royalty for the sake of their heroism, and usually come through the better for it. Optimus has never really done anything like that:



- the IDW comics have him start out as a cop who becomes a Prime. Of course, in this continuity the Primes were decadent and corrupt so he had a lot to do to fix things. Hes given it up now at the moment, but it remains to be seen whether hell come through or not.



- Movies - he faced down Sentinel Prime and gave up Cybertron to save Earth in DOTM, which was a good example. But it didnt last: the next two films have him be a Knight of the Creators, and put emphasis on the Knights of Cybertron and their heritage.



- Prime  the main example of my point: Optimus was the chosen one and Megatron was unworthy, Optimus speaks formally like a king, everyone holds him in respect as a Prime. He was way better as Orion Pax than as a Prime in this continuity.



The point is, you dont need to be royalty to lead, but these days the writers put too much focus on it. Optimus has been (and still is) a general/leader who has earned authority/respect through fighting for freedom, ie through what he has done, not what he is. What he was before, whether it was blue-collar (a cop, a dockworker, an archivist) or aristocratic, is not that important, because its in the past and all it can do is add background. The same thing goes for whether he carries the Matrix of Leadership or not; he doesn't actually need it, nor should he rely on it.



(The strange thing is, I don't dislike the concept; had it been written well it would have worked out IMO. The Movies described Optimus and Megatron as brothers/Primes, and I really liked that because it gave them a Prince of Egypt Moses-Ramses vibe that I thought really fit them well.)



Thanks



