Hello Guys,
What's the first Transformers figure you ever had? Which fiction got you hooked?
Here's mine:
First TF figure - RID Wedge
First TF show - Armada, but I somehow remember seeing the first episode of RID
First comic book (ever) - End of the Road TPB in 2002
First IDW comic - Hearts of Steel, because I like trains
First G1 figure - Outback, freebie from a garage sale ~2007
First BW figure - Reptilion, the Universe repaint of BW Iguanus (who is, in fact, an agama)
Thanks
I didn't find the right solution from the internet.
References:
- http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...comic.1115328/
- Brand Communication Video
Examples.