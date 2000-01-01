davidcave Protoform



WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST TRANSFORMERS FIGURE/SHOW/COMIC?



What's the first Transformers figure you ever had? Which fiction got you hooked?



Here's mine:

First TF figure - RID Wedge

First TF show - Armada, but I somehow remember seeing the first episode of RID

First comic book (ever) - End of the Road TPB in 2002

First IDW comic - Hearts of Steel, because I like trains

First G1 figure - Outback, freebie from a garage sale ~2007

First BW figure - Reptilion, the Universe repaint of BW Iguanus (who is, in fact, an agama)



Thanks



I didn't find the right solution from the internet.

References:

- http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...comic.1115328/

-

Hello Guys,What's the first Transformers figure you ever had? Which fiction got you hooked?Here's mine:First TF figure - RID WedgeFirst TF show - Armada, but I somehow remember seeing the first episode of RIDFirst comic book (ever) - End of the Road TPB in 2002First IDW comic - Hearts of Steel, because I like trainsFirst G1 figure - Outback, freebie from a garage sale ~2007First BW figure - Reptilion, the Universe repaint of BW Iguanus (who is, in fact, an agama)ThanksI didn't find the right solution from the internet.References: Brand Communication Video Examples.