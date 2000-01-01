The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum

Go Back   TFARCHIVE > COMMUNITY > General Discussion
Reload this Page WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST TRANSFORMERS FIGURE/SHOW/COMIC?
Register FAQ Forum Rules Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:41 AM   #1
davidcave
Protoform
 
Default WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST TRANSFORMERS FIGURE/SHOW/COMIC?
Hello Guys,

What's the first Transformers figure you ever had? Which fiction got you hooked?

Here's mine:
First TF figure - RID Wedge
First TF show - Armada, but I somehow remember seeing the first episode of RID
First comic book (ever) - End of the Road TPB in 2002
First IDW comic - Hearts of Steel, because I like trains
First G1 figure - Outback, freebie from a garage sale ~2007
First BW figure - Reptilion, the Universe repaint of BW Iguanus (who is, in fact, an agama)

Thanks

I didn't find the right solution from the internet.
References:
- http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...comic.1115328/
- Brand Communication Video Examples.
 
davidcave is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (1 members and 1 guests)
davidcave
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 06:35 AM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 