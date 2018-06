HotShot81 Triple Changer



Transformers VS Star Trek Crossover



http://comicbook.com/startrek/2018/0...comics-series/

In this corner people of Cybertron I give you the Klingon Empire! They are under attack by jets, and other assorted vehicles from Earth during the 20th century. Sending out a distress call they receive aid from James Tiberus Kirk!When Kirk arrives on the Klingon colony a familiar red semi arrives to help him out, will he accept the facts, or damn all Cybertroins to the scrap heap! Find out this September at a comic book store near you!