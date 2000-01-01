Thearted Protoform



Myself and my wife are looking to buy a house. We will be going to a much smaller property than we are in now because it will be much more affordable. However this means I need to scale down belongings - and my beloved DVD collection will likely be the first to go as it's quite large and rarely used. I was wondering if I should be paying tax on selling these items? I'm not quite sure how it works as it would be a large amount of sales at once. I have looked at this salary calculator (www.after-tax.co.uk)but can't work it out.Any help would be much appreciatedThanks!