Power Of The Primes Review Questions As Titans Return come to end, and Power of the Primes comes to be, I have questions about the future reviews.



1) Will Power Of the Primes get their own header? I mean we've pushed the none TV series bots a bit long by slapping a (Gen) (TR), ect to show what series the bot is from.



2) Prime Masters, on the front they have one name. Example Liege Maximo, then on the back we have another Skullgrin. For the review which name is the "legit" one or do we note both?



With that happy holidays as I thank the Transformer gods for helping me find a load of POTP bots.

