Cerebros Name: Cerebros

Titan Master: The Emissary

Allegiance: Autobot

Function: Medic

Alternate Mode: Portable Medical Station

Weapons: None he wants to use

Motto: Prepare for war, but strive for peace.



Strength: 4

Intelligence: 8

Speed: 1

Endurance: 3

Rank: 6

Courage: 5

Firepower: 0

Skill: 8



Teamwork: 9

Cooperation: 9



Profile: Cerebros is a highly skilled communications officer, and a veteran of war but has never taken a single life in the process. Cerebros subscribes to the School of the Circle of Light, a religious sect which promotes pacifism. Cerebros is not so naïve as to think that the brutal Decepticons could be stopped  at least not after the monastery he lived in was razed to the ground by a Decepticon raid. While he swore to stop the Decepticons, Cerebros views his religion to still be important enough to uphold, and as such has kept his entire career in the war as a medic, a communications officer, or as a supply runner, or as a pilot, or as someone who helps evacuate refugees, and throws himself wholeheaertedly into it. Cerebros's current main profession is a medic, something that would allow him to help maintain peace and prevent as many deaths as possible.



During the Titan Master process reinforced to all Transformers, Cerebros was bonded to a mysterious little Titan Master who calls himself the Emissary. No real record of the Emissary exists before the Titan Master process, nor does he reveal what he was before the war to his partner Cerebros, keeping strictly quiet on that front. The Emissary claims that he is an agent of fate itself, who has selected Cerebros for some greater purpose. For Cerebross part, he just thinks that Emissary is delusional  and likely is. The Emissary is cooperative and tends to take a backseat when bonded with Cerebros, but when separated he tends to ramble about the times since aeons past, where great titans would once more walk twixt the grand spires of Cybertrons spires once more, and the grand spires themselves would find themselves take the shape of an even greater titan.



Cerebros finds the Emissarys ramblings to be mostly nonsense, but finds kinship in the staunch, unyielding belief that the Emissary has in his own 'visions' and 'dreams'. Throughout most of their career as Titan Masters, the Emissary is strangely content to remain as Cerebros's head on a near-permanent basis, happy to relinquish control entirely to Cerebros. For his part, Cerebros has seen so much destruction -- with the horrifying Combiner Wars costing their entire planet -- that he has renewed his vows to never take another life. Unfortunately, in the brutal war between Autobot and Decepticon, that might not be a luxury he can afford to have.



Abilities: Cerebros has minimal hand-to-hand training. He is issued a double-barreled laser pistol from the Autobot armories, but good luck in getting him to fire it at all. Cerebros mostly carries the weapon for bluffing, leaving the weapon unloaded. His greatest asset is his role as a medic, and while nowhere as experienced as more experienced medics such as Ratchet or First Aid, Cerebros knows enough general and emergency medicine to serve as a combat medic. Cerebros has minimal training in communications, as well as having some knowledge about construction, having worked in a construction firm prior to the war.



Weaknesses: The dude refuses to fight. Like, at all.

