Am actually slightly taken aback by how awful Bumblebee was. Worst experience I've had with a film series where I normally get a kick out of even the bad ones since Quantum of Solace. Turns out the advertising campaign wasn't underwhelming but accurately sold the film as what it was:



A soulless and cynical near beat for beat remake of the 2007 film on a very obviously lower budget (I think this is the first time a TF film has done its final setpiece at CGI flaw covering night?) but with RAMMED DOWN YOUR THROAT ALL CAPS LOCK 1980'S REFERENCES and none of the pace, energy and complete batshit inventiveness even the worst of Bay had.



The direction was basic but competent, but the editing was just as bad as Last Knight, though in a different way. Here rather that too hyper it was languid. You could feel the pauses for laughter after each joke, and there was one terrible bit during the finale where the villain said something smug, it cut to something happening behind them very slowly and then it cut to the villain who then very slowly reacted to it.



It's the shortest one yet, but didn't feel it.



It also has exactly the same structural problem as the 1996 Doctor Who TV movie: Both involve a women meeting an amnesiac alien and the plot is then treated as a mystery about them unravelling where he came from and who is after him. And both **** it up by having a lengthy prologue explaining who he is, why he's come to Earth and who his enemies are. Both sequences would have been better as flashbacks later in the film (where they have to recap those events so the characters can catch up with the audience anyway).



I mean, you could argue that trying to make a film of the mystery of Bumblebee as the sixth movie with him in would be pointless, but then don't make that the bulk of your film.



Hailee Steinfeld is by far the standout here as the Sam/Mikaela mish mash, going above and beyond with a performance from a completely different film that is presumably is what tricked people into thinking this film had soul. But she's up against John Cena showing he's a graduate of the Hulk Hogan school of wrestler acting rather than Dwayne Johnson and a supporting cast of one dimensional comedy characters right out of...



...well, a Michael Bay film. But when the film they're in is flat, so are they.



It's frustrating that this is actually doing the box office it deserves, it's a rouge knock off straight to DVD film that somehow sneaked into getting branded and released in cinema. In a crowded season I'd say you're better off paying to go see Aquaman and waiting for this to fill a Bank Holiday on ITV, where it will feel more at home.



Or just watch the 2007 film and occasionally pause it to put on a Peter Kay "Alf? Remember Alf? What was that all about then?" style routine.



For a not we perspective, my mother (who's enjoyed some of the previous ones) was barely concealing her contempt during the film (JUST SHOOT HER! GET A MOVE ON!) and only liked there being a female villain.



The couple of kids in the audience did seem to like it, Which is the important thing. But you could tell the theatre was mainly middle aged G1 fans who think that was the be all and end all of the franchise because every slight G1 reference induced as mass ejaculation.



And as it's (rightly) irrelevant to the film's quality, the continuity issues are no worse that the average X-Men film and I don't think audiences really care. You can tell though that the decision to try and make it a reboot was made in post as most of the contradictions are in the CGI sections and the human stuff has some (Really cute, I fist pumped at one) direct links.



It taking so much effort and time to go see this on Christmas Eve has completely killed my Christmas spirit. Phhhhhhh.



Oh, did like the proper authentic Dick In A 1980's Film beard on the step dad and one moment clearly only there to wind James Roberts up.



