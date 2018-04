Just looking for advice... Hi all



I wonder if someone could help me with a valuation.



Found three Transformers boxsets, called 1-Headmasters, 2-Masterforce and 3-Victory. I paid $10AU.



They are these (links to a pic I took and posted on ImgBB)... hXXps://ibb.co/eR3j7S and the discs look in perfect condition and are complete.



Found them listed on tfrid.com as Chinese boxsets, with 1 & 2 by WKVCD and 3 by WKAV.



I can find a listing on Ebay for 2 that's about $60AU, but I can't find any prices for 1 or 3.



If somebody could give me an idea of what, if anything they're worth I'd be very appreciative.



If posting for prices isn't allowed, my apologies. Feel free to delete the post and my account and I shall never darken your doors again.



Thanks in advance!