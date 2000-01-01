Lost Light Issue 13. Alex Milne is back! And the most detail heavy artist gets a story where everyone is cramped in tight. I think he's the only IDW artist who could have drawn the claustrophobia so well by just ramming everything in.



And it plays up the setting very well, starting like it's going to be a "Breather" comedy issue before getting darker and more serious as it goes along, with the characters so well established by now I could almost believe they tick along by themselves.



Lots of lovely little touches, from Whirl and Cyclonus, through Red Alert pissing about with the cloak to Swerve being a heroic idiot.



And thanks to Podcast Maximus star Marian, I now like the idea none of what happens on the ship is real, but their worst fears being brought to life rather like the unreality bubbles in Red Dwarf VI (and we all saw the White Hole nod I take it?), meaning they're approaching something that's being protected...



Most obvious evidence for this is Fort Max doesn't react to what's in the ground as if it's a pile of ashes and what Cyclonus thinks he is being told doesn't automatically line up with death by Fangry.



Marian coming up with this theory then created some debate about the number of telepathic and mental summons and projections and hallucinations that have been in the series since the NAILS were summoned back to Cybertron, the most obvious precedent to this idea being Spotlight: Hoist. Does all of this mean anything? Or is it a total coincidence?



My theory is whatever is affecting Ten at the end is whatever makes Grimlock smarter than he acts when no one is looking. Either that or Ten was originally a Circle of Light guy from the Drift mini-series. If anyone remembers any of them, let me know.



Only real flaw here is I don't really understand what happened at the start, did Fort Max and Red Alert go barging into Necroworld and kill all the Decepticons for no good reason? They were expecting rescue weren't they? What made them snap if they attacked first? And why was Scrounge the only Autobot in evidence?



All in all, very nice though.



