The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum

Go Back   TFARCHIVE > TRANSFORMERS > Transformers News & Rumours
Reload this Page Why The 'Transformers' Prequel Could Thrive Against 'Aquaman'
Register FAQ Forum Rules Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:18 AM   #1
JoeClark
Protoform
 
Default Why The 'Transformers' Prequel Could Thrive Against 'Aquaman'
The Last Knight is a fascinating situation. Ill go into it in more depth once it opens in Japan and Spain (its final two major territories) this weekend, but long-story-short it is perhaps the highest-grossing global flop in modern history. That may be too strong of a word, but the $216 million-budgeted Paramount/Viacom Inc. release has earned $568m worldwide, or about half of the $1 billion+ totals of the last two sequels. This wouldnt be an issue if this were a series finale, but The Last Knight was supposed to be Michael Bays swan song that in-turn paved the way for an expanded universe. So the big question is whether the first spin-off can more-or-less revive the franchise. Were in yet another situation where a would-be victory lap or bonus episode is now tasked with saving an underperforming cinematic universe.




For more you can check
Website builder video
 
JoeClark is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (0 members and 1 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 11:05 AM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 