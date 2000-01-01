JoeClark Protoform



The Last Knight is a fascinating situation. Ill go into it in more depth once it opens in Japan and Spain (its final two major territories) this weekend, but long-story-short it is perhaps the highest-grossing global flop in modern history. That may be too strong of a word, but the $216 million-budgeted Paramount/Viacom Inc. release has earned $568m worldwide, or about half of the $1 billion+ totals of the last two sequels. This wouldnt be an issue if this were a series finale, but The Last Knight was supposed to be Michael Bays swan song that in-turn paved the way for an expanded universe. So the big question is whether the first spin-off can more-or-less revive the franchise. Were in yet another situation where a would-be victory lap or bonus episode is now tasked with saving an underperforming cinematic universe.