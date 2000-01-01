The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

Today, 10:20 AM
JoeClark
Transformers: Bumblebee set photo features the classic VW Beetle
As production on Paramount Pictures and Habsros Transformers spinoff movie Bumblebee continues in California, a set photo has arrived online showing the fan favourite Autobot is his classic 80s VW Beetle design; check it out here

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.



