Don't know if this is a good sign or a bad sign... One of the many reasons I got back into Transformers is I felt they helped develop a certain mental skill set. The ability to transform an item from A to B. I usually take one fresh from the box, put the manual a side and go at it until I give in and look at the manual.



Well, I just did Titain's Return Chromedome from start to finish without a manual...