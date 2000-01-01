Lost Light 3 Quick scattershot post as I have to go to work...





Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa see! The Geo Bomb wasn't a dud. It was a plot point perfectly well set up. Vindication. Indeed, I'm going to go as far as to say it worked better than Brainstorm thinks...









What impressed me about the A plot here is that there's a really nice sense of unease and tension building up and it's being achieved mostly through characters talking. Which should be bad drama (telling not showing) but it works very well here. The Functionist Universe feels nasty and whatever Rung does has a sense of doom to it and we're all heading towards doom.



Nice touch with it being Megs taking an interest in the mutilated little guys as well whilst everyone talks stratergy. I've seen a theory he'll stay behind at the end to fight the good fight on a whole new playing field and that actually would be a perfect (albeit not permanent) send off for him.



And one parallel Universe cliché avoided: We get a direct counterpart to one of the regulars at last (Rung doesn't count as Functionalist Rung is a McGuffin, not a character yet) and they're not a beard wearing evil bastard but basically the same.



Speaking of Anode, her backstory was more nice world building. Not sure if they're really going down the Sixth Sense route with Lug as it seems very heavily signposted here and would basically be the same as Bumblebee. I suspect the Double Bluff.



Speaking of which, the Killmaster scene really took my bu surprise, mainly through deciding if the book would really kill of Swerve and Ten in a comedy subplot.



Then I remembered (though I did have to double check) the Geo Bomb was based on tech Killmaster invented. So presumably shunting things into another Universe to get rid of them was always the intent and his wand is both a smaller version of the same and the way they'll get home.



Though if Swerve and Ten have just been sent back to their own Universe that'll give the old Fake Out Death thing another spin and very much annoy the people who get Annoyed. So maybe it's a double bluff and they really have been shunted off in a comedy subplot?



Love Brainstorm and Nightbeat. Which felt very Elegant Chaos actually.



And amidst all the generally lighter tone of the Necroworld bits, the idea everyone is on anti-depressants with potentially worrying side effects was a nice little nod at the long terms effects of this life style.



Still not sure how the Cyclonus and Tailgate stuff will tie in to anything.



All in all, another really strong issue. Would like to see Jack Lawrence get a real chance to show off now his feet are comfortably under the table though. The Killmaster sequence was almost it, but the second Ten dies you get pulled out of paying attention to the art and wonder about the consequences. Other than that the only major action scene he's had was at the start of issue one. The talking around tables stuff is fantastic drama, but it doesn't give the artist chance for a signature Big Impact moment.



Oh, and if the new Transformers in the FU are all bred for war, that means the implication is the Armada Trilogy characters are super bad ass as most of the not known in our timeline faces have been based on them...



