The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum

Go Back   TFARCHIVE > COMMUNITY > General Discussion
Reload this Page Request of the TFArchive Community
Register FAQ Forum Rules Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:27 PM   #1
HotShot81
Triple Changer
 
HotShot81's Avatar
 
Canada, Land of Ice and Snow
Default Request of the TFArchive Community
I am hoping given how off topic this is, that this is the right place to post this. I am not asking anyone of anything, just to hear me out for a moment.

Now odds are we've all known someone who was diagnosed with cancer. We've all seen the various charities out there to help find a cure. I am not afraid to admit I am skeptical of them given how much goes to admin costs, so I tend to believe in a more hands on approach.

Well what if you could help find a cure, and it wouldn't cost you more than 5 minutes of your time, and not cost you a dime?

I give you World Community Grid, what it does is (once you set it up) is let your computer and/or smartphone help work on the next generation of cancer drugs.

This program is run in help with IBM, as far as I can tell its on the level. It runs on older machines, and the blazing fast ones. The idea being when you are away from your computer (or on it) it runs in the background grinding away at the possibilities. Which means the scientists have a better idea of which drugs will work at the trail stage, saving time, and saving lives.

Well that's all folks, download it or not, but in a strange sense running this today program might save your life or a loved ones life in the future.
 
HotShot81 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (0 members and 1 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 02:49 PM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 