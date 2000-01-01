HotShot81 Triple Changer



Canada, Land of Ice and Snow

Request of the TFArchive Community



Now odds are we've all known someone who was diagnosed with cancer. We've all seen the various charities out there to help find a cure. I am not afraid to admit I am skeptical of them given how much goes to admin costs, so I tend to believe in a more hands on approach.



Well what if you could help find a cure, and it wouldn't cost you more than 5 minutes of your time, and not cost you a dime?



I give you



This program is run in help with IBM, as far as I can tell its on the level. It runs on older machines, and the blazing fast ones. The idea being when you are away from your computer (or on it) it runs in the background grinding away at the possibilities. Which means the scientists have a better idea of which drugs will work at the trail stage, saving time, and saving lives.



Well that's all folks, download it or not, but in a strange sense running this today program might save your life or a loved ones life in the future.

I am hoping given how off topic this is, that this is the right place to post this. I am not asking anyone of anything, just to hear me out for a moment.Now odds are we've all known someone who was diagnosed with cancer. We've all seen the various charities out there to help find a cure. I am not afraid to admit I am skeptical of them given how much goes to admin costs, so I tend to believe in a more hands on approach.Well what if you could help find a cure, and it wouldn't cost you more than 5 minutes of your time, and not cost you a dime?I give you World Community Grid , what it does is (once you set it up) is let your computer and/or smartphone help work on the next generation of cancer drugs.This program is run in help with IBM, as far as I can tell its on the level. It runs on older machines, and the blazing fast ones. The idea being when you are away from your computer (or on it) it runs in the background grinding away at the possibilities. Which means the scientists have a better idea of which drugs will work at the trail stage, saving time, and saving lives.Well that's all folks, download it or not, but in a strange sense running this today program might save your life or a loved ones life in the future.