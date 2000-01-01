Titans Return Blurr w/ Hyperfire Name : Blurr

Allegiance: Autobot





Bio: The Autobots unite with Titan Master partnersto power up for battle! Hyperfire boosts the speed of Blurr even further  some bots even say fast enough to outrun blaster fire.





Christ, Blurr. On paper, he should be pretty awesome. He's sleek, and has speed as a special power. He should be like The Flash. Instead, we just got a guy who talks really quickly and came across as a bit of clumsy berk. He clocked up some short appearances in the '86 Movie and Season Three and Four of the original cartoon, ending up partnered with the Targetmaster Haywire after losing a race with Hotrod and Daniel. FFS. His contemporary comics appearances were similarly annoying, just occasionally yammeringawyatgreatspeedlikethis.Becausethisiswhattalkingfastincomicslookslike. Thankfully, Transformers : Animated and IDW have done some work to rehabilitate the character from this pile of underdeveloped quirks, recasting him as an Elite Guard and famed Cybertronian athlete respectively. Which is a bit better.



In terms of toys, Blurr suffered one of the weakest toys of the entire Movie cast. Not bad going when you're up against Kup and his cleavered head. He's had various redecos of existing moulds over the years, the best of which had previously been his Animated figure, which was pretty rad.







Robot Mode: Blurr is incredibly blue in robot mode. He's this shimmery sea shade of blue with some darker version of the same and some light blue highlights  mainly his wide mouthed face and around the cockpit. Its a bit much and matches Titans Return Scourge in the who can be the bluest stakes. Its not an especially ugly colour, but it is very strong having it all one go like this. Some stickers on his shins do their best to add some additional points of ...colour, and bless them for trying. That's really it for the downsides, because Blurr has an otherwise excellent robot mode. Its essentially the Sunbow animation model made flesh. Its detailed, lithe and energetic looking, which suits his personality. Kibble is mostly kept to a minimum just those tracksuit sleeves on his forearms and the turbines on his calves. The carry-over from the original toy is present and correct  the front of the alt-mode can form a shield for his robot mode. Blurr can wield this or you can just leave it clipped to his back. It does add a bit of bulk to him, but it doesn't look awful or intrusive  mostly I suspect because its rendered in a lighter shade of blue, so set against the rest of him, it isn't particularly noticeable. If it offends you too much, you can give it to a passing Titan Master to go sledging in. Most of the paint budget has gone onto his rifle, which is done up in Silver and looks like one of those Nerf football dart things.



Robot Mode: Hyperfire is a decent Titan Master, and has a little more visual impact than most of these teeny robots, thanks to some daubs of black and silver on his arms and legs. He does the usual wavy arm thing and sitting down that the other Titan Masters can do, and that's your lot.



Alternate Mode: Blurr's vehicular mode is fantasic  its a lovely sleek land speed racer type thing. Its long and aerodynamic and I like the design cheat that makes this look like its hovering. Hyperfire can sit comfortably in the cockpit and I like marvelling at how awesome this looks. Its a bit rubbish to play with though  as all plastic wheeled cars outside of Hot Wheels are. It just doesn't roll terribly well, which is kind of boo.





Marks Out Of Ten For The Following:



Transformation Design: Perhaps one of the more complex figures to transform from the line, Blurr has a clever flip around fold out and compact scheme that's very impressive. I especially like how the fin folds out his legs for the vehicle mode, although I always get confused thinking that his arms should connect up into all that unfolded leg mess. Its a clever and well thought out process. After some fairly straight forward conversions on every mainline figure over the last two years, Blurr is a refreshing change of pace. It's not overdone either, despite being moderately more complex than some of the other Titans Return figures. Props too for the little pop out fin on his head! 9/10



Durability: Blurr feels very solid, despite having many more moving parts than most of the Deluxes I've bought from the line. The plastic is good and the joints show no signs of wear. Just the small fin on Hyperfire feels like something to watch out for. 9/10



Articulation: Blurr has a lot of unrestricted movement. He can't be put in any decent running poses though, which is a bit of a shame. His feet are hinged flaps that can't really support his weight. He's got wrists and pretty much everything else you could want in a Deluxe toy. He also suffers from being a bit of bobble-head, although its nowhere near as bad also blue Highbrow or Scourge. 8/10



Fun: Blurr is indeed tons of fun. He looks good, has lots of play in him and I like mucking about switching out the Titan Master and having him sit in his robot chest or sitting in the sled, or just sat piloting Blurr, blasting across the carpet plains on some top secret speedy mission. 9/10



Price/Value: I picked up Blurr for £12 at Smyths when they were on sale for five minutes in October last year. Which is a very good price. He's still good value at full RRP, but I'm happier having paid what I consider a more reasonable price. 9/10



Overall: There isn't much to dislike about Blurr. He's not a particular beloved character though, which may mean he's easy to overlook. The Hasbro release is also outclassed by the spangly Takara Legends version, which sports the cartoon colour palette to great effect, making HasBlurr look a bit bland and frumpy by comparrison. It by no means diminishes the toy in my eyes though, which is an impressive and joyful thing  despite Blurr's glum expression telling you otherwise. 8/10

