Lost Light 8 Yeah, that was fun wasn't it? With the opening arc dealing with so much established mythology it was great to get to a weird alien planet (though another one focused around death, that must be a growth industry) for some unashamed fun and silliness.



Though fun and silliness that all wound up feeding into some very established mythology, looks like we'll be getting some big payoffs in the conclusion to this two parter.



Great stuff for Nautica, nice work on Anode and Lug and some lovely throwaway ideas.



I do hope Skids stays dead though, Mainly because Ravage is far more deserving.



And the transgender analogy was well done and finally brings to the franchise what my Mother was saying it should be doing 29 years ago when she read Space Pirates with me and got royally ****ed off with Arcee ("They're robots! They're not male or female! Just have them pick whatever the **** they want to be called and don't make a ****ing fuss of it the ****ing ****ing ****ers!". Terrible mouth on her).



Tramontano's art fitted like a glove with it's big breezy style (though I'd have liked to see Lawrence on this, free from a lot of the stuff that casts a Milne shadow I think this could have been his chance to knock it out the park), though I was a bit confused by the guy transforming from the coffin, possibly because I read it after a long shift though. I didn't click to that being Flame at the end till I read it on the Wiki either...



The real meat to talk about with be next month I think, but overall very nice.



TRANSFORMATION: LIGHT OF YOUR LIFE

