Shrapnel



London, UK

Catching up on IDW



I got years behind on the IDW runs (last was MTMTE/RID #28) and have been bringing myself up to scratch by following this reading list:



http://www.howtolovecomics.com/2016/...reading-order/



I've just finished "Til All Are One" #8 and have purchased the TPBs of "Optimus Prime" Vol1 and "Lost Light" Vol 1, but have yet to get started on those.



My question is: What is the deal with the "Revolution", and subsequent "Revolutionaries"cross overs?



I hate cross-overs, and would ideally skip them. I avoided all the previous TF Vs GI Joe stuff from IDW on the understanding that it was a separate continuity, but how much will I miss out on by skipping this stuff? And how much of what I miss will matter?



Thanks in advance.



Kindest regards,



Shrapnel

