Shrapnel
London, UK
Catching up on IDW
Hi All,

I got years behind on the IDW runs (last was MTMTE/RID #28) and have been bringing myself up to scratch by following this reading list:

http://www.howtolovecomics.com/2016/...reading-order/

I've just finished "Til All Are One" #8 and have purchased the TPBs of "Optimus Prime" Vol1 and "Lost Light" Vol 1, but have yet to get started on those.

My question is: What is the deal with the "Revolution", and subsequent "Revolutionaries"cross overs?

I hate cross-overs, and would ideally skip them. I avoided all the previous TF Vs GI Joe stuff from IDW on the understanding that it was a separate continuity, but how much will I miss out on by skipping this stuff? And how much of what I miss will matter?

Thanks in advance.

Kindest regards,

Shrapnel
 
Auntie Slag
Cambridge, UK
Default
I skipped all the Revolutionary’s issues except for MTMTE Revolutions. In that one the author felt the same as you and used it as a pisstake of everything that silly about desperate crossovers. I liked it a lot.
 
