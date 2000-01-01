TR Sawback Name: Sawback (Lione)

Function: Titan Master

Subgroup: Titans Return



Well, here we are with a new Titan Master for the Titans Return line  Sawback, a.k.a. Lione. Lione was a Japan only character and toy, debuting in the Headmasters cartoon and seeing an standalone exclusive release, respectively. Liones cartoon appearances seem to be only from two episodes from what I gather. The original toy is a rarity  apparently the real deal goes for obscene amounts of money on the secondary market these days. For these reasons, I give the design team at Hasbro/Takara a major thumbs up for bringing these types of characters to todays market; this is something you definitely would not have seen even a few years ago.



Lion Mode:



Liones lion mode is the best of the few modes this guy has, in my opinion. The lion looks pretty imposing, and has a good amount of detail. The color palette (which is consistent in every mode) is yellow and orange, with a tiny bit of blue for the eyes and silver on the wings. The lion stands well enough, but doesnt do anything else thats noteworthy. At least the Titan Master plugs into the back of the lion head very easily and stays snug. The only major problem here is the lion has a gaping hole in his back. And hes got a stubby tail. Oh well.



Jet Mode:



Unplug the Titan Master, flip the lion upside down, close the head and open the wings. Thats about as tricky as it gets for these small guys. The Titan Master sits in the cockpit of the jet, looking over a tiny windshield. Otherwise, youve got a boxy jet with cat legs for tail fins. At least there are a couple little guns to shoot from the wings. Meh.



Shield Mode:



Remove said Titan Master, flip the back legs down and rearrange the wings to get into shield mode. Honestly, having a shield mode is pretty neat for use with various Titans Return figures, as it uses a 5 mm peg for attaching it to fists. The downside? The peg only works on the underside of another figures hand. So while I thought Lione would pair well with Hot Rod in terms of color palette, you cant use him with Hot Rods arm design. Furthermore, the peg sits rather close to the shields body, so having the shield rest on a forearm (as shields do) is unattainable on some figures. What could have been great weapon mode falls a little flat.



Robot Mode:



Liones robot mode is all bland plastic  youll find no paint here. A yellow torso with an orange head, arms and legs. At least his little head looks like a lion as well so thats neat.



Headmaster Mode:



Lione features a long, yellow face with blue painted eyes. Hes got somewhat of an orange plastic helmet, but overall the look is pretty good and quite spot on to the rare original. I like how the eyes are somewhat slanty, giving him a lion-like look. Plugging him into other TR figures is easily, but the snugness of that plug will vary from figure to figure. Hes pretty wiggly in my Hot Rod, but fairly snug in Brainstorm. Choose wisely.



Marks out of ten for the following:



Transformation Design: 3. Not a whole lot of anything noteable or interesting.

Durability: 9. The plastic is good, nothing worrisome.

Fun: 4. If the shield were a bit better designed, this would be cool. And the jet mode is terrible.

Aesthetics: 7. The colors are nice and bright and the lion mode looks great (if you ignore his hollow back).

Articulation: 5. Well, hes got joints where he needs them for a Titan Master. So, average?

Value/Price: 6. As a standalone toy, Lione would be a poor choice. If youve got other TR figures laying around, $5 isnt too bad for an impulse buy.

Overall: 6. I honestly cant say you need this guy. Hes your average Titan Master, and pretty cheap. He gets an extra point for being quite a rare figure. He would be an easier sell if the shield and jet modes were better designed.



