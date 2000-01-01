Misfire and Aimless Name: Misfire

Titan Master: Aimless

Allegiance: Decepticon

Function: Interceptor

Alternate Mode(s): Space fighter

Weapons/Equipment: Twin ion particle blasters, dual internally mounted machine guns

Motto: "Keep shooting; eventually you're bound to hit something."



Strength: 7

Intelligence: 8

Speed: 7

Endurance: 9

Rank: 6

Courage: 4

Firepower: 7

Skill: 2

---

Teamwork: 1

Cooperation: 4



Profile: If there's another person who's more enthusiastic about being a Decepticon than Misfire, his comrades haven't met them. He believes in the cause and loves contributing to it. Unfortunately he's almost completely useless when the bullets start flying. He tries harder than almost any other Decepticon, but it's hard for someone who's practically vibrating with enthusiasm to stay on-mission, let alone hit a target. He practices, and he does show some signs of improvement on the firing range, but his fellow Decepticons see no evidence of it in the heat of battle.



Misfire's Titan Master partner Aimless doesn't share his enthusiasm. He puts in the minimum effort possible and barely pays attention to orders or regulations. While Misfire is diligently practising on simulators or on the aerial test range, Aimless is lazing about playing video games or recharging. When he is with his partner, he's usually encouraging him to shirk his duties or blow off training to go goof off. Thus the duo is a case where the whole is less than the sum of its parts: the entirely useless Aimless drags down the skills of the diligent, at least somewhat competent Misfire. Misfire is starting to suspect that this is the case, but the two are such good friends that he doesn't want to say anything. Aimless, for his part, is perfectly happy being useless because it means they're given unimportant assignments that usually keep them out of danger, allowing him to draw a paycheque without actually risking his life for a cause he doesn't actually believe in. After all, he only signed up for military service after he couldn't find construction work anymore due to getting a bad reputation in the industry for laziness and cutting corners.



In spite of his poor performance on the battlefield, Misfire is generally well-liked by his fellow Decepticons. His upbeat, friendly nature and team-oriented enthusiasm makes him a good friend and morale booster to his fellow soldiers, and in a war that's more valuable than a good gunner.



Abilities: Misfire is actually a tremendous pilot, when Aimless isn't "helping" him. He's highly agile and very confident, able to pull off extremely dangerous and aggressive maneuvers with impressive poise. Combined with a highly-advanced sensor suite that includes an over-the-horizon pulse-doppler radar, and Misfire makes for a very good aerial spotter and interceptor. His proton engines allow him to reach speeds of up to 1200 MPH in an atmosphere as well as operating independently in outer space.



In both robot and vehicle modes he is equipped with a pair of ion particle blasters, which can fire 4,000 rounds per minute of high energy charged particles that destroy enemy circuits from long range. In vehicle mode he's also equipped with a pair of machine guns mounted forward of his cockpit for use in close-range dogfights.



Weaknesses: If Misfire actually has to use those weapons, things can go very wrong, very fast. He can rarely hit a target before it hits him, unless he's in a situation where he can "spray and pray" without worrying about friendly fire casualties.

