Lost Light #14



Always nice to get a quick turnaround on 2 issues so this comes pretty quick after issue 13. The focus is on the scavengers and my guess is we are a strong pulling of all the threads together. There's a lot of callbacks in this issue to previous stuff. Not everything gets out-right explained yet but we get a good idea of whats been going on. Things are a little exposition heavy and the last major info dump felt like a spoon fed too many though, but the script and pace is good overall.



Art is a step down from last issue for my taste. It's no way a badly drawn issue, just not a style I've ever really enjoyed. I grew to see it as part of the charm of All are One but not certain it fits with the cramped writing Roberts scripts can bring.



Very enjoyable issue overall, lots of mystery to mull over. Lost Light is starting to feel like it has a more focused run coming up and here's hoping we are in for a whopper grand finale over the next few months and years. From the looks of it, this is either feeding into or maybe even the start of the main end game.

