The Transformers Archive Skip to main content / Also skip section headers

[The Transformers Archive - an international fan site]
Please feel free to log in or register.

 
  • transformers toys
  • transformers comics
  • transformers cartoon
  • transformers live-action movies
  • transformers fandom
  • transformers forum
Old Yesterday, 06:58 PM   #1
Red Dave Prime
Assistant Comic Reviewer
 
Red Dave Prime's Avatar
 
Ireland
Default Lost Light #14
And we're back...

Always nice to get a quick turnaround on 2 issues so this comes pretty quick after issue 13. The focus is on the scavengers and my guess is we are a strong pulling of all the threads together. There's a lot of callbacks in this issue to previous stuff. Not everything gets out-right explained yet but we get a good idea of whats been going on. Things are a little exposition heavy and the last major info dump felt like a spoon fed too many though, but the script and pace is good overall.

Art is a step down from last issue for my taste. It's no way a badly drawn issue, just not a style I've ever really enjoyed. I grew to see it as part of the charm of All are One but not certain it fits with the cramped writing Roberts scripts can bring.

Very enjoyable issue overall, lots of mystery to mull over. Lost Light is starting to feel like it has a more focused run coming up and here's hoping we are in for a whopper grand finale over the next few months and years. From the looks of it, this is either feeding into or maybe even the start of the main end game.
 
Red Dave Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 09:13 PM   #2
Denyer
Shooty Dog Thing
 
Denyer's Avatar
 
UK
Default
Just got the last four issues on Amazon... yeah, it feels more focused. Not terribly keen on all of the mind wipes, distance having no meaning, etc, but am enjoying it again.
 
Denyer is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (0 members and 1 guests)
 
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


All times are GMT. The time now is 12:46 AM.

Contact Us - The Transformers Archive - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2018, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
 
 
[the-hub.co.uk]
[transfans.co.uk]
[oneshallstand]
[unicron.com]
[counter-x.net]
[ntfa.net]
[allspark.com]
[transformertoys.co.uk]
[tfu.info]
[botchthecrab.com]
[obscure_tf]
[tfradio.net]
 

[TFArchive button]
Link graphics...

BOOKMARK US
Or in FF, hit Ctrl+D.

 