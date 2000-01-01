numbat Legends Class



Scotland, UK

Numbat's New Sale Thread (Botcon, Masterpiece, plus many other lines)



I have a huge number of figures from the 2007 movie, ROTF, DOTM and AoE that I also plan to sell - I haven't had time to list them yet. Let me know if you are after any as I very well may have them (I have almost complete cast for each film, if not multiple versions).







Prices included 2nd Class postage within UK. Recorded will cost £1 extra. Ask about international postage.



All are complete unless otherwise stated. Most include instructions, but not all - if this is important to you, please ask. None include boxes unless otherwise stated.



I'd rather sell in lots, and will gladly offer discounts for buying multiple figures. Prices of big ticket items (eg Botcon and Masterpiece) are negotiable within reason.



The only trades I am interested in are:



MP-11T Thundercracker

MP-9 Rodimus v2 (Takara, with as few QC issues as possible)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOTCON 2010 Generation 2 Redux Clench (Includes bio-card and instructions - minor paint defect on head, where dark grey plastic visible through green paint on edges of 'ears') - £150 (includes 2nd class recorded delivery within UK)

MASTERPIECE MP-4 Convoy (Optimus Prime with trailer - includes box, which has some wear) - £250 (will need to go Parcel Force)

MP-5 Megatron (I have improved a number of the QC issues, including strengthening the waist, removing most of the 'cosmic rust' burnishing on the feet, and removing the orange plug Epic Heroes had put on the end of the gun - includes box, which has some wear) - £90 (will need to go Parcel Force)

MP-11NR Ramjet (was mis-sold to me by a dishonest seller - it has shoulder QC issue, scuff on canopy, and previous owner botched a shoulder fix gluing the screw caps on - listed, with more details, as an auction on eBay at http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/platypuskn...p2047675.l2559)

RID / UNIVERSE SPYCHANGERS / MINICONS LOT - £30, inclusive of 2nd Class postage within UK. Includes: RID Spychanger Optimus Prime (slight yellowing on ladders)

RID Spychanger Ultra Magnus

RID Spychanger Sideburn (missing guns)

RID Spychanger Daytonus (missing guns)

RID Spychanger X-Brawn

UNIVERSE Tiny Tins Mini-Con Mirage (includes tin which is quite heavy)

UNIVERSE Tiny Tins Spychanger WARS (includes tin which is quite heavy)

UNIVERSE Tiny Tins Spychanger Ironhide (includes tin which is quite heavy)



ALTERNATORS

Alternators Optimus Prime - on eBay at £25 or best offer (http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/platypuskn...p2047675.l2559)

Alternators Swindle - on eBay at £25 or best offer (http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/platypuskn...p2047675.l2559)

CHUG Generations G2 Fall of Cybertron Bruticus (small stress marks on Onslaught's purple plastic, which is how he came out of the box) - £50

Generations G2 Deluxe Dreadwind (including comic) - £15

Generations Voyager Whirl (stickers applied and Reprolabels Wrecker insignia stickers applied but easily removed if desired) - £17

Generations Voyager Roadbuster (stickers applied and Reprolabels Wrecker insignia stickers applied but easily removed if desired) - £17

Generations Voyager Sandstorm (Reprolabels Wrecker insignia stickers applied but easily removed if desired) - £17

Generations Deluxe Warpath (missing missile) - £20

Generations Deluxe Kup with iGear cygar smoking head fitted (will include original head as well - Reprolabels Wrecker insignia applied but easily removed if desired) - £30

Reveal the Shield Deluxe Perceptor (has Reprolabels Wrecker insignia stickers applied, but can be easily removed) - £15

Reveal the Shield Scout Windcharger - £20

Reveal the Shield Voyager Lugnut - £40

United (Takara) Deluxe Blurr - £30

United (Takara) Deluxe Scourge - £25

Age of Extinction Target Exclusive Generations Voyager Grimlock (G1 deco with gold chrome) - £25

POWERCORE COMBINERS Icepick - £7

PRIME BEAST HUNTERS

Legends / Legion Commander Insecticon - £7



MOVIES

Movie Legends figures (18 plus Ark playset) are listed as a lot on eBay ( Movie Legends Optimus Prime

Movie Legends Megatron

Movie Legends Starscream

Movie Legends Stealth Starscream

Movie Legends Recon Barricade

Movie Legends Classic Camaro Bumblebee

Movie Legends Classic Camaro Bumblebee (from two pack with Scorponok - has more detailed paint applications than standard version above)

Movie Legends (EZ) Scanning Bumblebee (clear version - Japanese Hyper Hobby magazine Takara exclusive)

Movie Legends Cliffjumper

ROTF Legends Optimus Prime

ROTF Legends Bumblebee

ROTF Legends Springer

DOTM Legends / Legion Sideswipe

DOTM Legends / Legion Topspin

DOTM Legends / Legion Scanning Bumblebee (TRU exclusive - some paint blemishes, as it came out of the box originally)

DOTM Legends / Legion Scanning Starscream (TRU exclusive)

DOTM Legends / Legion Cybertronian Bumblebee (TRU exclusive Universe 2.0 Legends repaint)

DOTM Legends Ark Playset (with Roller)

New sales thread. I'll be putting more up over time, as I am selling most of my collection. After all, the majority have lived in boxes for years, and that's no way to treat a toy.I have a huge number of figures from the 2007 movie, ROTF, DOTM and AoE that I also plan to sell - I haven't had time to list them yet. Let me know if you are after any as I very well may have them (I have almost complete cast for each film, if not multiple versions).Prices included 2nd Class postage within UK. Recorded will cost £1 extra. Ask about international postage.All are complete unless otherwise stated. Most include instructions, but not all - if this is important to you, please ask. None include boxes unless otherwise stated.I'd rather sell in lots, and will gladly offer discounts for buying multiple figures. Prices of big ticket items (eg Botcon and Masterpiece) are negotiable within reason.The only trades I am interested in are:MP-11T ThundercrackerMP-9 Rodimus v2 (Takara, with as few QC issues as possible)--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- £30, inclusive of 2nd Class postage within UK. Includes:Legends / Legion Commander Insecticon - £7Movie Legends figures (18 plus Ark playset) are listed as a lot on eBay ( http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/platypuskn...p2047675.l2559 ). £35, inclusive of 2nd Class postage within UK. Lot includes:

New sale thread added with a range of Transformers from Masterpiece to Movies, and including third party.



Looking for Takara Galaxy Force GC-03 Vector Prime and Cybertron Sideways (and others).



Check out my new sale thread now!



Also items on eBay.