HELP! Perfect Effect Jinrai So I just recently got the Takara LG35 box set of Jinrai and God Bomber and it's amazing. I really was hoping to pick up the Perfect Effect PC16 Jinrai to use with it though, since the stock toy doesn't come with an individually transforming cab to make the first Transector for Jinrai. EVERYWHERE I look though, that particular Perfect Effect kit is out of stock. The Pc15 and PC18 seem to be reliably in stock in some places, but PC16 is GONE. Does anyone know of anywhere that still has them in stock or if Perfect Effect will be releasing a second wave? I bought the fig as soon as I found out about it, if I had known sooner I would have totally jumped on the Jinrai figure. This set hasn't even been out for a year yet, any help would be appreciated

