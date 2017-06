Lost Light #6 Got caught up since the previous issues are cheap on Amazon/Comixology.



It's alright, I suppose. Certainly reads better as an arc than monthly parts, and on the technical side I quite like the panel by panel flow the Comixology offers as an optional reading mode but being able to use CBZ files with choice of reader is a much bigger plus.



Not digging the continued Transformers-does-superpowers thing with Tailgate, giant Rung, etc. The council combining into a key and that being subverted with their agenda being undermined through being unnecessary was a neat idea, though.



Did I miss there being a decent, non-whimsical reason for Rodimus being purple?