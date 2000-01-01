PotP Predaking Name : Preadking

Sub-Group: Predacons

Allegiance : Decepticon



Bio: Predaking has hunted many things, but this may be his greatest bounty: an ancient relic that bestows beast power beyond imagination: the Onyx Matrix.



On Cybertron  our elite cadre of hunters still exists - - The Predacons! And with those words, so began the hunt in Prey!, a story that is one of my favourite Transformers stories of all time. Introducing the Predacons to UK audiences as a fearsome and deadly group of hunter-killers, the story has really stuck with me,seeing Optimus Prime exposed and on the run -and in mortal danger  from Divebomb, Headstrong, Rampage, Razorclaw and Tantrum. Although a typical 'new toy' story, showing how awesome the new guys are, with their mix of bright colours, wild animal alt modes and steely prowess, the Predacons quickly became favourites of mine. The toys remained out of reach for those of us in the UK, as they were one of a number of figures that didn't make it over here. So, all I could do was moon over their Universe profiles and imagine how cool they must be as toys.



Fast forward to 2004, and Takara reissued the Predacons along side their Transformers Collection series to mark the Transformers 20th anniversary. I snapped them up, but was surprised by how massive and super-deformed they were. These weren't the brutal looking bunch I was familiar with, but incredibly boxy and blobby versions of them. I was disappointed by the aesthetics, but their crude charm won me over; they were chunky, hefty (thanks to the die-cast) and good fun (thanks to all the swords and guns they came with). They weren't quite the fearsome warriors I was expecting and felt like they'd stumbled in from another toyline entirely, which ruled out any in-scale re-enactment of Grudge Match.



It all went a bit quiet for the original Predacons after that, so I was very excited when they were announced as part of Power Of The Primes as an impressive Titan Class combiner. Although my expectations were tempered having seen how the Constructicons had turned out at this scale.





Divebomb robot mode: Divebomb's robot mode is a funny one. It's not half bad, being decently proportioned and nicely posable. The colours are all on point (and he probably has my favourite livery after Razorclaw) and the sculpting is fantastic, but his head is just a shade too small. I like the bird head framing the robot head  it's a nice design touch  but here, the robot head is on the lower half of the jaw, leading to a rather narrow and squashed looking head. He feels a little bit long in the torso too, but honestly I think this is because Transformers proportions have always been a bit squiffy in this area, so it's more likely that his arms are a little too short which gives this illusion. The back pack is obviously massive and does put a huge amount of weight in on him, but he has big enough heel spurs that he can stand or pose without toppling over. The guns are a bit of miss for me. They pull double duty as Predaking's shoulder cannons, and he can only comfortably hold them at the rear hinge, and not the peg further down the stock,so he doesn't look great holding these. For reasons best known to Hasbro's design team, these also split in half for no good reason, leaving you with two barrels you can''t do anything with. Why?



Divebomb beast mode: Transforms in about 5 seconds flat by just tucking up the arms and legs to give you the chunkiest looking eagle/ hawk whatever you've ever seen. It's a flying shipping crate with wings and a bird head. It's not great, and doesn't improve on the original design at all, but I really dig it and it's enormous fun to swoosh about. It's very swooshable, despite having all the subtly of a breezeblock.





Headstrong robot mode: The two leg-lads are pretty much identical in proportions, being these hefty looking beefcakes. Headstrong is marvellously yellow with a massive puffed up chest with neat black 'H' motif. His arms are great big blocks on the world's biggest ball joints and he has a fabulously grumpy looking face. The legs are a bit iffy though. They're solid enough, but once you pose him, you see how there's nothing really there, just some folded panels and a gaping void. It's a shame he and Torox couldn't have been engineered so that the beast legs tuck in to fill the space. No guns for him to carry, but you can plug in Predaking's feet to either of his shoulders. I think its supposed to be a rocket or grenade launcher or something, but it just looks like a massive early '80s ghetto blaster and that him and Torox are off break dancing, Wyld Style. The massive leg chunk dangling down the back isn't subtle, but neither is it particularly awful. It does inhibit the waist rotation if you leave it plugged flush against his back and it is a bit unsightly, but I can see that if this had been left as some kind of add-on connection part for the gestalt, folks would have been up in arms (or rather legs) about how that was cheating. So, I don't mind it, but it might bother you.



Headstrong beast mode: Rhino mode is decent. The boxiness suits the beast form and the bright colours do enough to draw your attention away from the leg chunk underneath. As with all beast mode transformers, posability doesn't exist. You can wiggle the legs about, but that's it. I don't mind, after nearly 35 years of largely static beast forms, I'm used to the design compromises that have to be made for these things. Looks good, and works for imaginative play. You can plug the foot gun on the beast mode back, but it doesn't half look silly.



Onyx Prime robot mode: This tiny fellow is alright, he's standard for these tiny robots. Sadly, whatever sculpting he had has been killed by one of the worst paint jobs I've seen on these mighty micros. It's like someone sneezed with a brush in their hand. Anyway, he can wave his arms and sit down, which is all you need.



Onyx Prime Prime Master mode: I'm not a fan of the Prime Masters. These abstract shapes they wear on their back are ...well what are they? A whole heap of 'well the Titan Masters went down well, lets do more of them, but not as heads.' 'Ooh! Shall we make them look like engines or something?' 'We could do, but I was thinking more along the lines of Hieronymous Bosch.' 'Oh. Okay then.' (sulks). So, they are what they are. I'm not sure what Hasbro were going for, and with nothing to contribute to the larger figures, they seem utterly superfluous. Which is exactly what Onyx is. I just leave him buried in Razorclaw's head and forget he's there. He doesn't unlock anything, or make a head or do anything useful, so its all he deserves.



Rampage robot mode: The least flashiest of the group, Rampage is probably the one that works best as an action figure. His combiner chunk is all up his back, looking like a soldier with his kit and he's free from a lot of the mess that knackers the others. The colours are a bit too strong though. I do think Rampage could use something to break up the red and orange, which are so dense that they run into each other. Some gold highlights and bits of black do what they can, but they get a bit lost. Much like his eyes, which are buried under this massive forehead platfrom.



Rampage beast mode: What the lord giveth, he also taketh away. Seems the trade off for a good, solid robot mode is easily the worst looking beast of the bunch in this box. The head is nice, with it's opening jaw, but it's stuck looking at the ground. In fact, the front half generally looks pretty nice, but then you get to the back and the rear legs and it's just a bit of a mess. It's just a horrible bungle of boxes with two pitiful hind legs and an unintentionally comical butt gun sticking out the back. When fully extended, the back legs give Rampage some forward rake, which makes him look even worse. I think with rampage, they should have gone full on chunk with the hind and forelegs, as I think with a bit more beef this would have had a better chance of working. That, and a flip out tail, rather than this silly gun tail, which isn't convincing anyone.



Razorclaw robot mode: As updates to the originals go, this is lavishly faithful; stumpy arms that can't reach past his chest, a body dominated by a massive beast head and a ridiculous weapon that looks like it's recoil would take your arm off. Despite this, Razorclaw does look pretty cool. I like the shoulder cannons and the more refined head sculpt. He's decently posable and although his weapon is a bit of a lump, it works for him  although its not very secure and doesn't peg in well to his fist. Which is why he doesn't fare as well as Rampage in my eyes. There's nothing more irritating than the constant clatter of things dropping off that shouldn't. Razorclaw is the only one of the group that isn't cluttered with combiner kibble, so has a free range of motion and wears his bulk well enough.



Razorclaw beast mode: I like Razorclaw's beast mode. Sure, its fat and massive, but the bulk in the beast legs means he can carry it off  this is precisely what should have been done with Rampage. Well, except for the weird flaps hanging over his arse. Why those couldn't have been designed to hinge down flat against the rear legs, I don't know. Like Rampage, he also lacks a tail. It's not a big deal, but seems a shame to have missed off something so crucial to the appearance of the beast mode. Otherwise, everything here looks pretty great. The head and opening jaw and that big daft mane, the clawed rear toes  okay the front ones are pretty much stumps, but c'mon, the've got the robot hands pinned inside.



Torox robot mode: Torox is like headstrong, another gang-banger in search of his breakdance crew. Only with horns and a slightly less loud jumper on. He's chunky, lumpy and quite clearly doesn't care about it. Like Rampage, the orange and red tend to blend into each other, but the presence of a stronger colour in all that black means its less likely to make your eyes sore. My example does seem to suffer with a slightly loose right hip, so needs to wear the foot bazooka on his left shoulder or he falls over, so there's that.



Torox beast mode: As with Headstrong, Torox carries off the bulk well and just about manages to distract your attention from the huge amount of leg he's hawking about. It helps that both he and Headstrong have bulky animals for their alt modes. If the designers had had some mad ideas about updating the beast modes and made them, I dunno, horses or something, they'd look bloody awful. As it is, Torox is alright. Rear legs are perhaps a bit skinny and the beast head looks odd  not helped by the massive nose and no nostrils, but otherwise he's pretty good. He can also wear the foot on his back. And it still looks silly.



Predaking robot mode: And here's what the fuss is all about. Two feet of terrifying totem-pole, Predaking is an impressive conclusion to the five-'bot hunter-killer crew. He looks lean, muscular and seriously powerful. The worryingly hollow waist is surprisingly solid and ably supports the weight of the upper torso and arms. He feels solid and decently weighty, and that weight is distributed very well, meaning Predaking can both strike a pose and hold it  he can stand on one leg in a kicking pose without toppling over. This is the one thing that's striking about Predaking  he's the first of this decade's combiners that can take all that modern articulation and use it. Whereas pretty much all the Combiner Wars figures will fall over or collapse into a contorted mess when you try and move them, Predaking just doesn't. He keeps it together and the satisfying 'clip, slide and lock' combination means nothing's going anywhere. Although a little awkward to handle because of his size, he's probably the best action figure Hasbro have ever produced at this scale. He looks brilliant too, with the shoulder cannons looming over his... shoulders (should have thought that through) and his beefy arm cannon (much more practical than Megatron's), he looks terrifying and not something anyone could withstand.





Marks out of ten for the following:



Transformation design: It must be hard for Hasbro's designers  they know what adult fans are looking for, but have to be mindful that kids have got to be able to play with this too. They don't have the freedom of third party designers (and, with Lego recently having success against bootleggers Lepin, you have to wonder how much longer this sort of thing will be allowed to carry on) and have things like budgets, part counts and safety tests  not least of which will be the drop test for something like this  to contend with, so I can understand why so much of this set of figures is as compromised as it is. That said, in the process of transforming and combining this thing, you can really see where all the thought and care has gone. It's great fun to transform, doesn't eat up hours of your day and gives you a bunch of things to do. I also like that the gestalt fists can be stored in the feet. 8/10



Durability: Each of the figures are tough and blocky, the joints are used appropriate; ball and socket and pins for the robot arms, swivel hinges and ratchets for the robot legs and some majorly heavy duty ratchets for the gestalt. The dense plastics mean these don't feel like they're putting strain on anything they shouldn't either. The only thing I've noticed are some stress fractures on Rampage where the robot arms/ forelegs pin to his sides in arm mode. 9/10



Fun: The Predacons are fantastic blocks of joy. They're big, huge colourful figures with decent posing power and some acceptable beast modes. I would have liked some better weapons for the smaller robots  and it would only really have taken Divebomb's drainpipe guns to split into smaller guns for Headstrong and Torox  but that's about it. And no, I don't miss his bloody sword. 8/10



Aesthetics: Even allowing for the design and engineering compromises that have gone into this, there's no escaping that the beast modes aren't the best, coming off worse overall when compared to their 1980s counterparts. The individual robot modes suffer too much from having to contribute to the stability of the gestalt and, as much as I enjoy playing with them and find them fun, I'm not blind to how much this has affected each of the team. I think if this sort of scale was possible in the days when Hasbro wasn't in the habit of making everything hollow to keep costs down, then this lot would have turned out very differently indeed. 5/10



Value/ Price : Online prices vary, but the two main specialist online retailers (ID toys and Kapow) here in the UK have Predaking for £149.99 and I think it's a fair price by today's standards. I sold a bunch of stuff to pay for Predaking, so the cost to me has been mitigated by that, and I don't know that if I'd handed over £149.99 I'd be a 100% happy with him and it might be worth waiting to see if regular toy retailers (if there are any left by the time you read this) get him in and wait for the sales (as I did with Trypticon). I certainly wouldn't pay the £2 - £300 that he's available on ebay for. You've got have some personal investment in the characters and be mindful that this is a fun, if heavily flawed, set before taking the plunge. Especially at this price. 5/10



Overall: I have incredibly mixed feelings with this set. We're far beyond the days where producing toys at this scale that aren't in some way a bit cheap feeling. It's not a nice thing to say, because I can see how much work has gone into this, but I wonder if there was really any need to make the likes of Predaking and Devastator this massive. As with Devastator, the whole project seems to have started with the combined mode and worked backwards from there. It's from that you can see why various choices have been made. It's a really good, fun set of figures and brilliant to play with, but the combiner kibble, simplistic, blocky robots and poor beast modes might be too much for some to get past, especially at this price. 7/10

