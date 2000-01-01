Lost Light #16 - Straight to Spoiling Hello Folks,



This is out again which is fantastic - feels like Lost Light is almost on a bi-weekly schedule. Certainly helps keep the interest flowing.



So it's kinda hard to discuss this issue without going straight into spoilers so if thats a think stop reading in...



5...



4...



3...



2...



1..



And Go!



So everyone died at the end of issue 13 it seems. We are back with the main crew (Team Rodimus) and we find out what happened inbetween the end of that issue when Ten spoke and Ratchet was dying and to now where everyone is walking up on slabs and seeing a giant matrix.



This is the afterlife.



And it's odd because there's much here that makes it seem like the afterlife and much that has you waiting for the twist reveal. Given we had a planet devoted to swerve, anything really is possible. But many of the characters seem convinced. Even Ratchet, who is still in the no camp, is not 100% sure it's a trick. And so this issue plays off the character interactions. There's no action. And it's great fun.



We get to see returning dead characters such as Tailcutter and Pipes and the issue would also confirm that Tailgate did in fact die (but of course, it might not be him) Lots of little things point to this being legit (the dead people who show up, the way several different bots see things they expected - specifically Swerve, Drift and Cyclonus) and some little things that dont quite gel (Pipes calling Nautica Lotty - he never met her so how does he know the nickname for her) . Whats nice is that at this point either truth will work and either truth is interesting.



We also briefly met the guiding hand at the end of the issue - which again seems odd because the story cyclonus told was that Mortilus died and the rest were split apart - and yet here they all stand as big as Titans.



I found this a real enjoyable issue despite not liking the initial premise. It flows really well with nice individual scenes throughout and some good breadcrumbs being dropped - red herrings or otherwise. The art is lovely. Ok, there's not a lot for Jack to do from an action scene or background point of view but in an issue focusing in on peoples response to the afterlife he really does great expression work.



Lost Light continues its good run but where do we go from here? I wonder will the reveal be better as a scam or as it actually being the afterlife (technically its Limbo) A scam would seem a let down but if it's all real and we do have cybertron gods (not just primes) than it really spins things on their head.



Now for the inevitable release slow down and we have to wait 7 weeks for the next issue...

